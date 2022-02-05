Arsenal star wants to don iconic No.14 shirt vacated by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Reports

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli reportedly wants to take the vacant number 14 shirt left behind by former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang's move to Barcelona on deadline day this past January has seen the club's illustrious number 14 shirt up for grabs and Martinelli wants to don the shirt once worn by club great Thierry Henry.

Speaking to ESPN last year about his former captain, he said:

‘He’s a captain, he wears the No.14 shirt, that is a symbol for this club and of course, I hope to be very successful at Arsenal.’

And Metro are reporting that now that the Gabonese striker has left the club Martinelli will be itching to get his hands on the jersey.

The 20 year old is one of Arsenal's most promising players, having put on some eye-catching performances since making his Premier League debut back in 2019.

However, the striker has been hampered by injuries during his early career and last season only managed 14 appearances for the Gunners, scoring just twice. He'll be hoping to stay fit as he contends for a regular starting berth in Arsenal's attack.

Could Martinelli be Arsenal's new star striker?

The void left by Aubameyang has many Gunners fans worrying, particularly due to their lack of options in the central striker position.

Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are the two that are set to fight it out for the role but Martinelli could have something to say about that.

He has been tried in most forward roles during his time in the side, with the forward's most recent spell coming from the left side of the attack and this is a position that the Brazilian has excelled in.

But his goalscoring abilities could be a factor in having him be a potential replacement for Aubameyang and manager Mikel Arteta would be remiss not to experiment with the youngster seeing as Lacazette and Nketiah have yet to truly stake a claim for a permanent striker's role.

Martinelli has great movement, particularly running in behind defenses when Arsenal are counter attacking and his speed alongside Bukayo Saka and Emile Swith-Rowe in transition could work wonders for the side.

Reports indicate Arteta is ready to go after two strikers in the summer transfer window, with Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin touted as options.

But he could prove an interesting option until that window arrives and could perhaps leave Arteta with some thinking to do should he succeed in the role.

