Arsenal star William Saliba names his dream club amid Real Madrid interest

Arsenal defender William Saliba has revealed his dream club amid interest in his services from Real Madrid. The French defender has established himself as one of the best players in his position on the planet and has been linked with a move to the incumbent European champions in the summer.

In a recent interview, the Frenchman revealed his dream club, saying via The Boot Room:

“I have a photo where I was six years old, I have my Arsenal jersey on.”

The defender concluded by admitting he was living his childhood dream, saying:

“Yeah, my childhood dream, yeah, I love it!”

Saliba joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for a reported €30 million from Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne. He returned on loan to Saint-Etienne and enjoyed stints with Olympique de Marseille and OGC Nice before establishing himself in the Gunners team.

The Frenchman is contracted to The Gunners until the summer of 2027, and despite interest from Real Madrid, he looks set to sign an extension with the Gunners soon. He has played 44 games and helped the Gunners to the Semifinal of the UEFA Champions League this season.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti shares most difficult thing about losing to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shared what hurt him most about losing to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. The Italian manager did not appreciate comments from fans and the press that questioned the incumbent European champions after their loss.

Speaking in a recent press conference, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner shared his feelings about the loss, saying via Now Arsenal:

“What hurt me the most is that a club that has won so many titles is being questioned."

Carlo Ancelotti's contract with the Spanish giants is set to expire in the summer of 2026, and he has averaged 2.25 points per game in his 226 games in charge of the side since he returned in 2021.

The Gunners face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their first semifinal in the Champions League in 16 years. The Gunners hope to beat their French opponents and book their second appearance in the competition's final. They face PSG at the Emirates Stadium in nine days (April 29) in the first leg of their semifinal clash.

While Los Blancos have won the competition 15 times in their illustrious history, the Londoners will hope to claim their first triumph in a European competition.

