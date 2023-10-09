Arsenal star withdraws from international duty due to toe problem, Manchester United target to replace him

French Football Federation (FFF) have confirmed that Arsenal defender William Saliba will not join the national team this week due to a toe injury. Instead, Manchester United target Jean Clair-Todibo, who has been in fine form at OGC Nice, has been called up as the replacement.

Saliba reportedly suffered an injury during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, October 8. FFF's statement on the defender's injury read (via GOAL):

"William Saliba is not able to participate in the gathering of the French team. The Arsenal defender suffers from pain in his right big toe. He will remain available to his club to treat this chronic injury."

France have two matches coming up in the international break. Didier Deschamps's side first take on the Netherlands in the UEFA EURO qualifiers on Friday before facing Scotland next week in a friendly.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup runners-up have won all five of their qualifiers so far and are looking to keep the momentum going.

Mikel Arteta delighted with Arsenal's win over Manchester City

Mikel Arteta's side suffered an injury blow at the end of their game against Manchester City, with Willian Saliba picking up a toe injury. But the Gunners manager was delighted with the win. He felt it was much needed for them to end their losing streak against Manchester City and said:

"A great feeling obviously, you could sense it's been so many years without beating them and today we have beaten in my opinion without a question of doubt the best team in the world, and we done it in a great way, there were moments we had to suffer, but as well moments we showed real determination, desire and belief to beat them, so really happy."

Speaking about the clean sheet, the manager added:

"I was thinking about that in the 92nd minute, saying that we haven't had that many [clean sheets], and against the best team in the world, we managed to do it. The application and the love that we had today for defending was what we needed, was in every player and it was a necessity. If you concede against them, you know afterwards it's extremely difficult because they don't give much away. So, it was really important."

The win saw Arsenal go joint-top of the Premier League table with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Both sides remain unbeaten this season and are now two points clear of third-placed Manchester City.