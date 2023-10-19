Arsenal stars Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale praise Tottenham man on social media after international fixtures

Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale have heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison following England's qualification for Euro 2024.

Maddison made his fifth international appearance for the Three Lions in a 1-0 friendly win against Australia. He was an unused substitute as Gareth Southgate's side beat Italy 3-1 to confirm their place at next year's European Championships.

The Spurs midfielder, who is one of the Premier League's in-form attackers, took to Instagram following the international break. He stated:

"October camp."

Arsenal duo Rice and Ramsdale responded to their England teammate in the comments. The Gunners midfielder stated:

"My brother man."

Meanwhile, the north Londoners' goalkeeper said:

"Ledge."

The pair have come up against Maddison at club level this season with Arsenal and Tottenham settling on a 2-2 draw on September 24. Spurs' summer signing impressed, with two fine assists for Son Heung-Min's brace.

Maddison joined the Lilywhites from Leicester City in July for £40 million. He's quickly becoming a hero for Ange Postecoglou's side, bagging two goals and five assists in nine games across competitions.

Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna expects Tottenham to collapse eventually

Bacary Sagna reckons Spurs lack star power.

Tottenham have made a remarkable start to the season under Postecoglou, sitting top of the Premier League. The Australian coach's men have won six and drawn two of eight games.

Spurs are above their London rivals who have the exact same points, and the same goal difference but have scored fewer goals. Many expected the Lilywhites to falter following Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich but they're flourishing.

Still, Bacary Sagna doesn't expect Tottenham to keep up their unbeaten start to the campaign. He foresees his former Gunners side being reigning champions Manchester City's title challengers (via The Sun):

“The title race will be between Arsenal and Manchester City as Spurs will collapse, as usual."

Sagna insists his prediction doesn't come from his Gunners roots but rather a lack of leadership within Spurs' camp:

"And that’s not just me speaking as an Arsenal fan. I don’t see them being consistent enough all season. Apart from Heung-Min Son, I don’t see anyone in that team that can lead the team or play a vital role in Spurs’ title race.”

Tottenham have gone 15 years without winning a trophy and have rarely put up a title challenge. The closest they came to becoming Premier League champions was in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons, finishing third and second respectively.