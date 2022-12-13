Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus provides update on injury rehab after undergoing surgery

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus took to Instagram to keep his fans in the loop about his recovery from surgery. Jesus had to go under the knife after sustaining a knee injury while playing for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jesus' World Cup campaign came to a premature end after the Gunners' star was withdrawn during their game against Cameroon. He had to undergo surgery and will be out for a considerable amount of time.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City during the summer transfer window. He was not an undisputed starter for Pep Guardiola's side, despite winning four Premier League titles with the Cityzens. Jesus scored 95 goals and provided 46 assists in 235 games for Pep Guardiola's side.

However, Gabriel Jesus has been crucial for the Gunners since arriving in north London. He has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games for the club so far this season.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit at the top of the Premier League table. Jesus' industrious nature on the pitch has earned plaudits from fans and experts.

The Brazilian, however, will be out for a considerable period of time. The injury could prove to be a big setback for the Gunners as Jesus has been important in his club side's success.

He is currently undergoing rehabilitation. The 25-year-old took to Instagram to post a positive message about his recovery. Jesus wrote:

"First week is gone."

His text was followed by three emojis.

Arsenal attacker Eddie Nketiah is ready to step in as Gabriel Jesus is injured

Arsenal FC vs. FC Zurich: Group A - UEFA Europa League.

One man's misery is another's opportunity. The same is the case with Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah must be licking his lips as Gabriel Jesus' injury has opened up a window of opportunity for him to get more playing time.

The Arsenal attacker recently said (via GOAL):

"Of course, it is an opportunity for myself. These things happen in football, unfortunately, so you've just got to be ready for the moment when it comes. I have been working hard, I've been working hard all season and I'm sure when I get the opportunity I'll be able to come in and help the team."

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI If Eddie Nketiah can perform as well as he has for the opening 25 minutes here then we’ll be more than fine until Gabriel Jesus is back. #afc If Eddie Nketiah can perform as well as he has for the opening 25 minutes here then we’ll be more than fine until Gabriel Jesus is back. #afc

Poll : 0 votes