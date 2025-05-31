Arsenal suffer blow as target gives 'green signal' to join Barcelona - Reports

Arsenal has suffered a setback as key goalkeeper target Joan Garcia is working on a transfer to join Barcelona. According to journalist Santi Aouna, Garcia is expected to provide a green light to the Catalans, who are optimistic about the deal going through and view him as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Joan Garcia, currently a key member of Manolo Gonzalez's Espanyol, has a contract that lasts until the summer of 2028. This season, he has maintained eight clean sheets across 38 La Liga games for the club.

Arsenal has been monitoring him for some time and considered signing him as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale last season, according to a report from Arsenal News in April. The Gunners currently have two goalkeepers—David Raya and Neto—with the latter set to return to his parent club, AFC Bournemouth, once his loan period ends on June 30. Therefore, to strengthen their goalkeeping department, they had identified Garcia.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, after Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a long-term injury, had to sign Wojciech Szczesny, who had already retired from the sport, to fill the gap. Szczesny's contract ends this summer, which is why Barca are targeting Garcia to be their regular keeper, considering ter Stegen and Inaki Pena for the backup position.

Arsenal winger reportedly on Barcelona's radar

To bolster their attacking options, Barcelona is considering a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, who has a contract that runs until 2027, with an option to extend it for another year, according to a report from Metro. While Martinelli experienced an inconsistent 2024-25 season, scoring only 10 goals and providing six assists across 51 matches, his skill set and abilities are undeniable.

However, he was not Barcelona's primary target. The Catalans are focused on Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as their main objectives, but according to Spanish media outlet Sport, they could pursue a potential transfer for the Arsenal winger if they fail to sign either of the two former players.

Rashford was strongly linked to Barca, but the Catalans are reportedly interested in a loan deal, despite United's desire for a permanent exit for the England international. Meanwhile, according to The Liverpool Offside, Luis Diaz has been rumored to be linked to Saudi Arabia.

Martinelli, who has recorded 51 goals and 29 assists for the Gunners across 225 appearances, is just one of the options for Barcelona. According to the same report from Metro, Hansi Flick's team might also consider a possible move for Kingsley Coman, a player who has previously played under Hansi Flick, to strengthen their wing positions.

