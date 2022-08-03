Arsenal suffer injury blow as 4 first team stars set to miss Premier League opener against Crystal Palace

Arsenal could be without four first-team players ahead of their opening Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Mark-Mann Bryans of PA has claimed that the 22-year-old is set to miss the clash at Selhurst Park due to a groin injury. Smith-Rowe is due back in training next week but his pre-season has been severely affected by fitness issues.

The England playmaker, who scored 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season, didn't play any part in his club's pre-season tour of the US.

Mark Mann-Bryans @MarkyMBryans Emile Smith Rowe not fit for the start of the new Premier League season. Groin injury keeps him out but is due back in full training at some stage next week. Emile Smith Rowe not fit for the start of the new Premier League season. Groin injury keeps him out but is due back in full training at some stage next week.

Meanwhile, Football.London reports that first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney may also not make it in time to play in his side's opening encounter.

The Scotland international's time at the Emirates Stadium has been blighted by injury. His absence towards the end of last season was crucial in Arsenal's failure to finish in the top four.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, the Gunners' first-choice right-back, is also a doubt as he has not featured in any pre-season clashes. New signing Fabio Vieira is another player likely to miss out on the clash against their south London rivals.

Adam Keys @adamkeys_ Tierney and Zinchenko have the opposite qualities. Tierney is a solid defender, who is strong in 1v1, great at overlapped and crossing. Zinchenko is extremely technically gifted, can move into an inverted role with ease, spray passes and link play. #Arsenal are well stocked. #afc Tierney and Zinchenko have the opposite qualities. Tierney is a solid defender, who is strong in 1v1, great at overlapped and crossing. Zinchenko is extremely technically gifted, can move into an inverted role with ease, spray passes and link play. #Arsenal are well stocked. #afc https://t.co/ifbWwyzi7Y

Mikel Arteta won't get 'carried away' despite Arsenal's excellent pre-season

Ahead of the Spaniard's third full season in charge, expectations have grown to the point where anything less than a top four finish will be considered a disappointment.

The Gunners blew an incredible opportunity to qualify for the Champions League last term as they were pipped by arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. But they have enjoyed an excellent pre-season on and off the pitch, which saw them score 20 goals in five wins from five outings.

Arsenal have also brought in five new players this summer, including Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Following his side's huge victory over the Blues, Arteta was keen to play down expectations for the season ahead. He told Arsenal's official website:

“Yeah I’m really happy. With the performance in general and with the tour. The attitude from a club perspective to show here, and all the work we have done and understand how big we are and the amount of support that we get."

However, he added:

“Then obviously the performance today is a really good example again, that we are moving forward, improving a lot as a team, but don’t get carried away. It’s a test match and there are still a lot of things to do to get better.”

Paddy Power @paddypower To get Arsenal ready for their opening game of the season against Crystal Palace, Mikel Arteta has made them train with the Best of the Eagles playing in the background, a man dressed as an Eagle shouting at them, and Eddie the Eagle doing ski jumps over the training pitch. To get Arsenal ready for their opening game of the season against Crystal Palace, Mikel Arteta has made them train with the Best of the Eagles playing in the background, a man dressed as an Eagle shouting at them, and Eddie the Eagle doing ski jumps over the training pitch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far