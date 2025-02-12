Arsenal suffer massive blow as star player is ruled out for the season - Reports

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow as star forward Kai Havertz is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season through injury. The 25-year-old German international adds to the injury woes facing the Gunners ahead of a crucial title run-in and the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Reports emerged from Arsenal's warm weather training camp on Tuesday that Havertz had picked up a suspected muscle problem in Dubai. The Athletic has now confirmed that the former Chelsea man will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his hamstring in training.

The report has revealed that no decision has been reached on whether or not Kai Havertz will undergo surgery, but the player is resigned to working to be fit for the start of the 2025-26 season. He will be a huge miss for the Gunners, having scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances this season.

The injury to Havertz leaves Mikel Arteta's side threadbare in attack, with Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling his only senior forwards alongside 17-year-old prodigy Ethan Nwaneri. The Gunners were already without both of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli until March, and Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for the season last month with a knee injury.

Arsenal attempted to sign a new striker in January fearing that the workload may have been too much on Havertz, but were priced out of a move for Ollie Watkins. The Gunners may now turn to youngsters Nathan Butler-Oyedeji and Ismael Kabia, both of whom have appeared for the club this season, to provide depth in attack.

Arsenal favored by striker for potential summer switch - Reports

Arsenal are favorites to land Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer, as per reports from CaughtOffside. The Gunners have tracked the 21-year-old striker for over a year and have emerged as his preferred destination from RB Leipzig.

Sesko turned down a move to Arsenal in the summer, preferring to continue his development in Germany with Leipzig. With conditions now different at the Gunners, the youngster is prepared to join them in the summer despite interest from several other sides, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta's side considered moving for the striker, who has nine goals and three assists in 20 league games, in January, but found a deal impossible to do. They will hope to sign him for less than £62.5 million in the summer ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

