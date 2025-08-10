Arsenal summer signing Martin Zubimendi praises 2 Gunners stars; hails them as the 'best in their position'

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi has heaped praise on Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard after the Emirates Cup win. The Spaniard believes that the two stars are the best in their position and have helped him adapt.
Speaking to Arsenal's media team after the win over Athletic Bilbao, Zubimendi said the whole squad has helped him settle in quickly and that has reflected on the pitch. He said:
"It was very easy – the team made it very easy for me. I think the rest of the team has integrated very well, and I think the people on and off the pitch are very friendly. [Declan and Martin Odegaard] are top players, the best in their position. It's time to learn, adapt and enjoy it above all."
Talking about the 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, Zubimendi said that it was vital to get the win ahead of the new season, as they had suffered back-to-back defeats in pre-season. He added:
"It was an important game because we came from two defeats. It's true that they were friendlies, but this club doesn't understand defeats in any context, so it was an important game to win and start the pre-season with a good feeling."
Viktor Gyokeres got his first unofficial goal for the Gunners after sealing his €73.5 million move from Sporting CP. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz also got on the scoresheet as Mikel Arteta's side eased to a win.
Martin Zubimendi comments on Arsenal fans and their support
Martin Zubimendi was asked about the support from Arsenal fans in his time at the club so far, and the Spaniard heaped praise on the Gooners. He admitted that the backing has been noticeable since their games in Asia and said:
"I noticed it during the Asia tour – In the end, it's a team that reaches the whole world. When I got here, these two games were incredible. Even though we didn't win the other day, the atmosphere was incredible, it's even more so today. It's a good end to pre-season, but the best is yet to come. In the end, the league is the league. We like to compete; we like to win. I'm very happy that it's starting now."
Arsenal signed Martin Zubimendi for around £60 million from Real Sociedad on a five-year contract. Real Madrid were also interested in the Spaniard, while Liverpool were in talks to sign him last summer.