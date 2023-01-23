Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka appears to mock Marcus Rashford by copying his celebration against Manchester United 

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka mimicked Marcus Rashford's celebration after scoring during the Premier League home clash against Manchester United on January 22.

Rashford opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 17th minute of the game with a spectacular long-ranger. Eddie Nketiah equalized in the 24th minute of the match, scoring via a header.

Saka then gave the Gunners the lead with a goal from outside the box at the start of the second half. He then proceeded to make the same celebratory move that Rashford did after opening the scoring. The Arsenal winger ran to the corner flag pointing to his temple, a celebration his compatriot has done in recent games.

While Lisandro Martinez managed to equalize for the Red Devils, Nketiah's last-ditch winner gave Mikel Arteta's team all three points.

Arsenal now have 50 points on the board after the conclusion of the first half of the league season. To give context, the Gunners' famous 'Invincible' team in the 2003-04 season managed to score 45 points after 19 games.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reacted to scoring against Manchester United

After their win against Manchester United, Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka told Sky Sports (via BBC):

"You can see how much it means to everyone. They're the only team that have beaten us this season so we really wanted to beat them for the fans. It wasn't easy and it definitely wasn't our best start to the game but we showed a lot of character to come back and get the win."

Speaking about his team's phenomenal form so far this season, Saka said:

"That's really significant. It's something we can be proud of but we have to stay humble. It's only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly. But if we keep playing like we have then we'll be in a good place at the end of the season, we just have to keep it up."

He was further quizzed about the reasons behind Arteta's team's success this season. The youngster replied:

"Firstly, the belief we have. Especially at the Emirates with our fans and how they support us. We went 1-0 down and they still support, they don't know how much that helps us. The way the coach is setting us up, too, and the players the coach has brought it."

The Gunners have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table with a game in hand.

