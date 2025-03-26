Arsenal superstar likely to be fit for key UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid: Reports

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is reportedly likely to be fit for his side's UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid. The Gunners will host Los Blancos at the Emirates on April 8 in the first leg before the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu eight days later.

Saka has been out since December 21 after he picked up a hamstring injury during the Gunners' 5-1 win over Crystal Palace. The 23-year-old right-winger had to undergo surgery. He has since been undergoing rehabilitation and returned to training before the international break.

According to journalist Charles Watts (via Madrid Universal), the north London club is positive about having Saka back after the international break. They return to action in the Premier League against Fulham at home on April 1. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to reintegrate the Englishman back to action with a cameo against the Cottagers.

Arsenal will also face Everton in the league on April 5 before the Real Madrid clash. Saka could get more minutes to prepare him for the crucial quarter-final encounter. His imminent return will be a huge boost for the Gunners, who have looked blunt in attack in the past few weeks.

Barring a 9-3 aggregate victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League Round of 16, Arteta's side has managed just four goals in their last five league matches.

With the season nearing the business end, Arteta will be keen to have one of his best players fully back in action. Before his injury, Saka contributed nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games across competitions for Arsenal.

Real Madrid defender set to return for Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal - Reports

Real Madrid could have left-back Ferland Mendy back in the team for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal. The Frenchman sustained a hamstring during Los Blancos' second-leg Round of 16 victory over Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old was expected to be out for at least four weeks. However, according to Madrid Universal, Mendy has recovered quickly and could be in contention for selection when they take on the Gunners at the Emirates on April 8.

Real Madrid will take on Leganes and Valencia in LaLiga and Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey before facing Mikel Arteta's side. Mendy could use the aforementioned fixtures to reestablish his match fitness level.

