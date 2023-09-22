Arsenal superstar Martin Odegaard chooses Hollywood actor he would like to play in a film about his life

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has named Leonardo DiCaprio as the actor he'd want to play in a movie about his life.

Odegaard has just penned a new five-year contract with the Gunners as a reward for his superb displays since arriving at the club. He's been one of their standout performers since joining permanently from Real Madrid in 2021 for £30 million.

The Norweigan was asked several questions by Arsenal's media after signing his new deal. One of those questions was which actor he'd want to play him in a Hollywood biopic:

"Leonard DiCaprio."

DiCaprio has played some iconic characters over the years, including American entrepreneur Jordan Belfort in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'. He's proven to be one of Hollywood's best actors and could bring Odegaard's character to light on the big screen.

The 24-year-old has already carved up many memorable moments in his career that would suit the big screen. He joined Madrid from Norweigan outfit Strømsgodset in 2015 aged 16. The attacking midfielder made his international debut aged just 15 in 2014.

However, it is at Arsenal where Martin Odegaard's star has shone most brightly as he has become a catalyst in Mikel Arteta's side's mission to end their long wait for a title. He has bagged 27 goals and 15 assists in 112 games across competitions. He was crucial in the Gunners' closely-fought title race last season although they missed out to Manchester City.

Odegaard was appointed captain last summer by Arteta and his manager explained the reasons behind the decision. The Spanish coach talked up the Norweigan's characteristics (via Metro):

"He represents the values of this football club, of this team, of his teammates and staff in the best possible way. His desire and ambition to take this club to a different level, to push this team, to contribute."

The Norwegian has bedded into the role with ease and is becoming a popular figure at the Emirates. He could soon make more history that could give DiCaprio a ton of action to work with.

Arsenal captain Odegaard on losing out on the Premier League title last season

The Gunners skipper is eyeing yet another title challenge.

DiCaprio is a one-time Oscar winner for his performance in the 2015 Western action film 'The Revenant'. The American played Hugh Glass a brave frontiersman who sets on a revenge mission and even fights off a bear in the process.

Odegaard's current goal with Arsenal is winning the Premier League after coming so close last season. He expressed his side's agony in the manner of slipping up in the title race to eventual champions City (via Sky Sports):

"Our dream was to win and that's what we want, so it still hurts, but we have to use everything we learned from last year in a good way just like we did the year before."

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season with four wins and one draw in five league games. They sit two points behind leaders City who they'll be eager to take revenge on following last season's battle for the title. Arteta's men were eight points clear of the Cityzens at the turn of the years but collapsed in April.