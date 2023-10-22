Arsenal take lead in chase with Barcelona and are willing to pay €35 million for midfielder - Reports

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and La Liga giants Barcelona are leading the race to sign 18-year-old Belgian central midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, as per El Nacional. He is currently plying his trade with Belgian club Royal Antwerp.

Barcelona's interest in the Belgian prodigy has emerged as they look for Sergio Busquets' successor after the veteran Spaniard joined American club Inter Miami earlier this year.

Barca has zeroed in on specific options in their quest for midfielder reinforcements, with Martín Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich also in the fray. However, the competition for these star players is fierce, compounded by their high price tags. As a result, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez is also exploring cost-effective alternatives.

However, Arsenal has also set its sights on Vermeeren as Mikel Arteta seeks to reinforce his midfield despite having the likes of Declan Rice, Jorginho, Martin Odeggard, and Emile Smith Rowe in the team.

As per the report, Arsenal is ready to invest €35 million to sign the young Belgian in the coming transfer window. They could leapfrog Barcelona in the race to acquire Vermeeran as the Spanish giants have still not gotten over their financial woes.

Vermeeren has become a regular figure in Royal Antewerp's first team and has played a crucial role in their positive performances in the Jupiler Pro League. He has two goals and seven assists in 49 appearances for the Belgian club.

After his excellent club performances, Vermeeren earned a spot in the Belgian national team. He recently debuted for his national team against Austria in the European qualifiers on October 13, 2023.

Barcelona leading the race to sign Arsenal target Dani Olmo amid interest from many big European clubs

Barcelona is leading the race to sign 25-year-old RB Leipzig and Spain forward Dani Olmo, as per journalist Ekram Konur. His brilliant performances with the German club have earned attention from Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea. However, Konur believes the Blaugranas are leading the race to sign the talented Spaniard.

Olmo has amassed 26 goals and 30 assists in 127 appearances for RB Leipzig. Following his consistent performances in the Bundesliga, Barca boss Xavi Hernandez is interested in signing Olmo in the next transfer window.

Olmo, who has represented Barca at the Under-16 and Under-18 level, showcased his talent with Dynamo Zagreb, with 34 goals and 28 assists in 124 games, leading to his £17 million move to Leipzig in 2020. He has also had a decent outing with the senior Spain national team, scoring seven goals in 32 appearances across different tournaments.