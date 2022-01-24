Arsenal could target 22-year-old forward if they fail to land Dusan Vlahovic: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Alexander Isak and could snap him up if they fail to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January.

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has been on The Gunners’ radar for a while now and remains their number one transfer target. Unfortunately for the top-four aspirants, many other high-profile clubs, including the two Manchester teams, are interested in him. It has made the deal considerably complicated.

Vlahovic is yet to sign a new contract with Fiorentina, meaning he could still leave the club if a suitable offer arrives in January. Mikel Arteta’s side have tried their best to nudge the striker in their direction but have been unsuccessful so far.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc There are doubts about whether the pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic will succeed - not in relation to an agreement with Fiorentina, rather with the forward & his reps - but the club are actively exploring alternative options such as Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak. [ @David_Ornstein There are doubts about whether the pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic will succeed - not in relation to an agreement with Fiorentina, rather with the forward & his reps - but the club are actively exploring alternative options such as Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak. [@David_Ornstein] #afc https://t.co/NrgFAPqShv

As per Mirror, the north London club are starting to entertain the possibility of not being able to sign Vlahovic this winter. They are allegedly keeping a close eye on Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak and could sign him instead. It is believed that Isak has a release clause in his contract, but Arsenal are likely to try to negotiate a lower fee.

The 22-year-old forward has been in fine form for Sociedad since joining them in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund. He has featured in 89 La Liga games for La Real thus far, registering 30 goals and four assists.

Arsenal stretch their winless run to five games

At the end of the year, Arsenal seemed to be back at their best. Not only were they playing engaging football, but they also got the results to go along with their impressive displays. Since the turn of the year, their purple patch has magically disappeared and they seem to have forgotten the basics of football.

Since the start of the year, Arsenal have played five games in all competitions, failing to register a single win. They kicked off the year with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. A shock defeat to Nottingham Forest followed in the third round of the FA Cup.

⚡™️ @AniUTD Arsenal fans genuinely never learn I don't get how they keep falling for good patches of form again and again, this has been going on throughout Arteta's time yet they still get tricked every time Arsenal fans genuinely never learn I don't get how they keep falling for good patches of form again and again, this has been going on throughout Arteta's time yet they still get tricked every time

Then, they endured a 2-0 aggregate defeat to Liverpool — over two legs — in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Finally, last weekend, they were held to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium by Burnley. The Gunners have also failed to find the back of the net in four of their last five matches.

The north London side need to regroup as quickly as possible to stay in the top-four race. Failing to do so could bring about a premature end to Mikel Arteta’s managerial career at Arsenal.

