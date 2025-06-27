Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera ‘not scared’ of Saliba and Gabriel competition at Emirates: Fabrizio Romano 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera is looking forward to the competition for the centre-back position at Arsenal. Mosquera is closing in on a move to the Gunners, where William Saliba and Gabriel are currently the first-choice defenders in Mikel Arteta's starting XI.

Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that Mosquera wants to join Arsenal and has given his green signal to the club. He is also confident of getting enough games at the Emirates. The Italian journalist said (via Arsenal Insider):

"Arsenal already spoke to the player, they already spoke to the agent. My understanding is that the player wants to go to Arsenal, and he sees Arsenal as the perfect opportunity for his career. Of course you have to compete with Gabriel, with William Saliba, but what I'm hearing is that Mosquera is not scared of this.

"Obviously, he knows that these two defenders are probably the best in the world but he wants to be there. He knows that Arsenal will have many games and that with Mikel Arteta, young players develop very well. So, Mosquera said yes to Arsenal. Personal terms in terms of financial contract are not going to be an issue from what I'm hearing."

Arsenal have extended Gabriel's contract until 2029 and are reportedly in talks with William Saliba over a renewal. Meanwhile, the Frenchman has also been linked with Real Madrid.

Arsenal open talks with Valencia for Cristhian Mosquera

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Thursday, June 26, that Arsenal were in talks with Valencia for Cristhian Mosquera. He added that the Gunners were keen on adding a defender and saw the 21-year-old as the ideal fit. He wrote:

"Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera. The north London club have made a defensive signing a priority this summer with the 21-year-old Spain youth international currently their preferred option. Mosquera has been with Valencia since the age of 12, progressing through the academy ranks before making his first-team debut in January 2022."

The Gunners were reportedly interested in signing Dean Huijsen this summer from AFC Bournemouth. However, Real Madrid swept in for the young Spaniard and activated his release clause. The defender has already joined Los Blancos and has made his debut for them at the FIFA Club World Cup.

