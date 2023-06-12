Arsenal target Declan Rice filmed making massive claim about his future to young fan

Declan Rice has stated that he is staying at West Ham United, amid reports of interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich. The midfielder has been linked with a summer exit, but nothing has been agreed upon yet.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks with the West Ham star and the Hammers are open to a sale this summer. However, they have put a £100M+ price tag on him, with two years left on his contract.

Rice was spotted at a park by young West Ham fans when one quizzed him about his preferred next destination. The English midfielder did not disclose any information and repeated that he is happy at West Ham United.

West Ham United agree to let Arsenal and Bayern Munich target leave

West Ham United chairman David Sullivan has confirmed that the Hammers have agreed to let Declan Rice leave this summer. He revealed that the midfielder rejected a £200,000 per week contract renewal from the club, as he wants a fresh challenge.

Sullivan told talkSPORT after West Ham's Europa Conference League final win:

"I think it has to be. We promised him [that] he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements."

He added:

"It's not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It's cost him £10million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages). And he wants to go. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there."

When asked if West Ham have got an offer on the table, Sullivan added:

"No. But I think the offers will start to come today. There are three or four clubs who have shown interest, but out of respect to West Ham, while we're still playing, you don't make offers for players. That's not the way decent clubs do things."

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are pushing to get a deal with the Hammers, as per BILD. They have added that the two clubs are unwilling to match the asking price and want to get the deal done for around £95 million.

