Arsenal target drops transfer hint on Instagram 

Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk has dropped yet another transfer hint via his Instagram account. While the Gunners were playing against Brighton & Hove Albion, Mudryk posted an image of Mikel Arteta and Roberto De Zerbi together.

The Ukrainian captioned the image:

"2 top coach."

Mudryk has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window. Shakhtar Donetsk want a fee of £85 million for the player but the Gunners are reluctant to pay such a hefty amount.

De Zerbi, who coached Shakhtar before joining Brighton, recently heaped praise on Mudryk. Ahead of the clash against the Gunners, the Italian said (via The Independent):

“Mudryk is a fantastic player but Brighton can’t buy him – I like him, just like all my ex-players I like, but Brighton can’t buy Mudryk. Arsenal, I don’t know. I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or in the future – I know the value of Mudryk, he has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Arsene Wenger rated Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League

Arsene Wenger was back at the Emirates for the first time since his departure in 2018 when the Gunners defeated West Ham United by a scoreline of 3-1 on Boxing Day. The legendary Frenchman recently spoke about watching his former team play. He told Tv2 (via Metro):

"It was fantastic. But I don’t want to talk too much about that. It was a fantastic display (against West Ham). Arsenal gets stronger and stronger. It was one way traffic."

Speaking about Arteta's side's chances of winning the league, he said:

"I think they have all the necessary ingredients, both tactically and mentally. They can go all the way. Because, as you see, they create so many chances. I actually see no weaknesses."

The Gunners defeated Brighton by a scoreline of 4-2 on New Year's Eve. Ahead of the game, Arteta spoke about Wenger's presence on Boxing Day. He said:

"I think he got what he deserved, which was a big ovation from our crowd and a really good feeling of welcoming from everybody the moment he was around the stadium. I’m really pleased with that because he absolutely deserves it."

