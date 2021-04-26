Arsenal targeting French playmaker - Reports

It is safe to say that Arsenal’s season has not gone according to plan so far, so it is no wonder that the Gunners are already preparing for the summer transfer window.

According to Caught Offside via Daily Mail, the Premier League giants are considering a move for Real Betis star Nabil Fekir. Arsenal are desperate to add some creativity to their team ahead of next season and believe the French playmaker would be the ideal fit for the role.

Fekir is a product of the Lyon Academy and made his first-team debut for the French side in 2013. He went on to become a pivotal part of the first team and was close to joining Liverpool in the summer of 2018, only for the deal to collapse in the final moments. The Frenchman eventually moved to Real Betis in July 2019 and has been in fine form of late. Fekir already has four goals from 34 appearances for the La Liga side this season and operates in a position that has been a problem for Arsenal of late.

The Gunners have heavily missed the vision of Mesut Ozil this term, with the German leaving the club in January. Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard was signed on loan as a replacement in the winter transfer window and while the Norwegian has been a fantastic addition to the team, Arsenal are unlikely to secure his services permanently this summer. That has forced the Gunners to turn their attentions to the Real Betis star.

Arsenal have reportedly identified Nabil Fekir as a potential transfer target, in case they fail to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) April 24, 2021

Fekir could be an excellent addition to the Arsenal team, and with the 27-year-old in the prime of his career, he could provide the service that the Gunners strikers have desperately missed this season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled for goals this term, managing just 14 from 33 games in all competitions so far, after registering 31 and 29 goals in his last two seasons respectively. Fekir’s arrival could rejuvenate the Gabonese and help him find his lost form.

Arsenal have already lost 13 games in the Premier League this season

Nabil Fekir (L)

Arsenal received another blow in their attempts to climb up the table on Saturday, when they succumbed to a 0-1 defeat at home against Everton, courtesy of a Bert Leno howler. That leaves Mikel Arteta’s team 31 points behind current leaders Manchester City, with five games to play. The Gunners have struggled for creativity this season and are currently tenth in the league, having already lost 13 of their 33 games so far.

During his 22 seasons in charge of Arsenal, Arsene Wenger never finished with less than 63 points.



The maximum they can achieve this season is 61 points 👀 pic.twitter.com/2s9dd9eiQx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2021