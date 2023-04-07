"Arsenal are the team Liverpool used to be" - Jamie Carragher makes bold statement ahead of PL game between the Gunners and Reds

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently made a fascinating claim ahead of the Reds' showdown against Arsenal. The two Premier League giants are set to lock horns at Anfield on April 9.

The Gunners are atop the Premier League table while the Reds are languishing in the eighth spot in the league table. Carragher has now claimed that Mikel Arteta's team are now what the Merseysiders used to be before this season.

In his column for The Telegraph, the retired central defender wrote:

“Arsenal are the team Liverpool used to be. They are young, fast, energetic, thrilling, hungry, dynamic and on the threshold of ending a long wait for the Premier League title. Everything about them is exciting."

He added:

“When I look at Arsenal, I see an evolving team with the core of their strongest XI at the start of what should be an illustrious career. When I look at Liverpool, I see a core of players whose peak is behind them.”

Carragher, however, claimed that Arteta's side need to be on the winning side at Anfield to stay in charge of the Premier League title race. He wrote:

“But the clubs’ meeting on Sunday, while on different trajectories, does not diminish the challenge facing Mikel Arteta at Anfield. Win, and Arteta’s side are the favourites in the title race. Lose, and the championship is in Manchester City’s hands.”

Arsenal hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about his team selection ahead of the Liverpool clash

The upcoming clash against Liverpool is perhaps one of the most important ones in the Gunners' recent history. Manager Mikel Arteta spoke about his team selection ahead of the match.

The Spanish manager said (via the Gunners' official website):

"It depends on the moment, what we want to do, the quality we are seeking and the relationships that we want on certain days. Then obviously you can make five changes [in the game], so you have the ability to change the game with those players, which is great for us."

Arteta added:

“It’s much better to have that problem because at the moment they are all looking really good.”

The Gunners have 72 points from 29 matches while Jurgen Klopp's side are 29 points behind, having played one game less.

