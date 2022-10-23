Arsenal told to complete January signing who could be 'kick up the backside' Gabriel Magalhaes needs currently

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka as a competition for Gabriel Magalhaes.

Gabriel Magalhaes has been ever-present for Arsenal this season, having played full 90 minutes every game barring the Gunners' 1-0 win against Bodø/Glimt away in the Europa League.

However, the Brazilian has made several blatant errors so far this campaign despite the Gunners' exceptional start to the campaign.

The former Lille defender signed a new long-term deal to stay at the Emirates until the summer of 2027 on Friday.

However, Noel Whelan has suggested that the Gunners should look to sign a new defender to compete with the 24-year-old for a place.

The former Leeds United attacker has urged Mikel Arteta's side to make a January move for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

Frankfurt could be open to letting the Frenchman leave in January with his current deal expiring next summer. Whelan told Football Insider:

“That’s the only reason they’d go out and get someone else in. I think sometimes bringing in another player can add strength and quality, first and foremost. But it can also give some players, like Gabriel in this case, that kick up the backside they need."

Whelan has insisted that Ndicka's arrival would mean more competition for places and that would benefit Arsenal. He added:

“I’m not saying Gabriel is complacent, but we’ve seen a couple of mistakes creeping into his game now. Someone else like Ndicka coming in to share that load and spur him on could cut those out.”

Arsenal should be looking to add more depth to their sqaud

Arsenal have enjoyed a phenomenal start to their season, having won 13 of their 14 games across all competitions this campaign.

They have won nine of their 10 games in the Premier League and all four of their Europa League outings.

Mikel Arteta deserves all the plaudits for the exceptional work he has done since taking charge at the club during their tough times.

Mikel Arteta is cooking something special... For the first time in their history, Arsenal have won 9 of their opening 10 games of a top-flight league season:WWWWWLWWWWMikel Arteta is cooking something special... https://t.co/vblkkXFrBj

However, the Spaniard will know that the Gunners still have a long way to go as it remains to be seen if they can sustain their form in the long run.

Arsenal could do with more quality and depth in a number of areas and central defence is certainly one of them.

Another department craving depth is central midfield, where they could easily be stretched by injuries and suspensions.

