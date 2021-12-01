Arsenal and Tottenham to battle it out for La Liga superstar: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are planning to sign 22-year-old Swedish international Alexander Isak in the January transfer window.

Arsenal are keen on Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney. The only move so far was for Vlahovic, three or four weeks ago, but he ideally wants a move to Juventus or Man City. Spurs are also well in the race.

Isak is currently playing in La Liga for Real Sociedad. He has scored six goals in 12 games this season.

Alexander Isak anyone 👀 🇸🇪

Arsenal have shown interest in Isak after failing to agree personal terms with Dusan Vlhaovic. The Serbian international plays for Serie A side Fiorentina. Vlhaovic has scored as many as 39 goals in 92 appearances for the Italian club.

The 21-year-old has been in-demand in Europe. Vlhanoic has reportedly denied offers from several English clubs for no clear reason.

In another development, Gianluca Di Marzio has said that Arsenal have made their first contact with Juventus for Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski. The Gunners are keen to make the transfer happen in January itself.

Speaking to Football Daily, Gianluca Di Marzio said:

“Arsenal want him. They had the first contact with his agents. Juventus bought him for €35m + bonuses, so it depends on how much Arsenal want to invest on this player. I know the first contact has been made.”

Apart from Alexander Isak, Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing Dejan Kulusevski as well. But it is Arsenal who have first made contact with the agents of the Swedish international.

Arsenal have several other players on their winter wishlist

After a disappointing start to the season, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal has managed to stabilize the boat in the English Premier League. Arsenal are in the 5th position in the table and are level on points (23) with fourth-placed West Ham United.

The Gunners have made initial contact with some players they are keen to sign in the upcoming winter window. Their marquee striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is going through a bad phase in the league. Arsenal need more quality up front to finish in the top-4 and qualify for the 2022 Champions League.

Apart from Isak and Kulusevski, Arsenal are targeting Barcelona's Sergio Dest and Real Madrid's Isco Alarcon in the January transfer window. Arsenal have already spent £140 million in the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has managed to show results with his new signings and seems ready to bring in more enforcement in January. The Gunners take on Manchester United on Thursday at Old Trafford.

