Arsenal and Tottenham have the chance to sign Real Madrid's Lucas Vasquez this summer - Reports

Arsenal and Tottenham could be offered the chance to sign Real Madrid winger Lucas Vasquez on a free transfer during the summer transfer window. The Spanish winger's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he will become a free agent in the summer.

According to The Mirror, Vazquez has rejected a new contract offer from Real Madrid. Reports have suggested that Vazquez's agent has reached out to Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham to gauge their interest in the three-time Champions League winner.

Lucas Vazquez rose through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before making his debut for the club in 2015. The 29-year-old became a regular for Los Blancos and went on to make over 200 appearances for the club in six years.

Vazquez has scored 26 goals for the club and has also won three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles during his time at Real Madrid.

Despite playing on the right wing for much of his career, Vazquez has been deployed as a right-wing back or right back by Zinedine Zidane since the Frenchman took over the reins at the club last season.

The Spaniard, however, looks set to part ways with the club after refusing to sign a new deal. Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be interested in signing Vazquez in the summer.

Arsenal could be bracing themselves for the departure of Hector Bellerin, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona when the transfer window opens. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho reportedly lacks faith in Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty and will look to sign a new right-back in the summer.

Arsenal could face a transfer battle with their north London rivalshttps://t.co/om8LVjzFNA — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) March 21, 2021

Lucas Vazquez could rejuvenate his career with Arsenal or Tottenham

Tottenham could sign Lucas Vasquez, pictured here in Supercopa action for Real Madrid

Advertisement

Lucas Vazquez could follow in the steps of the likes of James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard by making the move to the Premier League to rejuvenate his career.

Vazquez is currently being used as a bit-part player by Zinedine Zidane which could ruin his hopes of making it to the Spain squad for the 2021 European Championships.

Tottenham and Arsenal have been sounded out about their interest in Lucas Vazquez, after the winger rejected Real Madrid’s latest contract offer.



According to the Mirror, Vasquez has rejected an offer of a three-year deal as he has his sights trained on a four-year agreement. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) March 21, 2021

A move away from Real Madrid to the more fast-paced Premier League could suit a player like Vazquez, who depends mainly on his speed and directness.