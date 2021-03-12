Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to battle it out for Sheffield United midfielder - Reports

According to Jeunes Footeux, Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge's signature in the summer. The Norwegian only joined Sheffield United last year but a move to Arsenal or Tottenham could be on the cards at the end of the season.

The report claims that Arsenal and their North London neighbours will have to pay about €26m to secure the midfielder's services. The fee is close to what the Blades paid for Berge last year when they paid KRC Genk €22m move for the midfielder.

United’s No.8. 🇳🇴



On this day last year we signed Sander Berge from KRC Genk. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/nAyTu655Sh — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 30, 2021

The 23-year-old arrived at Bramall Lane in January last year and was an integral part of the Sheffield United side which finished ninth in the Premier League, just two points behind Arsenal in eighth-place last season.

Sheffield United, however, have found their second spell in the top-flight very difficult as they currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League. Chris Wilder's side have taken only 14 points in 28 league games so far.

With Sheffield currently 12 points away from safety with 10 games to go, it is very likely they will return to the Championship next season. The higher-ups at the club are therefore making preparations for the impending drop. Although the club will try to hold on to many first-teamers, Sheffield United would be willing to listen to offers for certain players.

Arsenal and Tottenham need a player with Berge's qualities

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League

Berge falls into the group of players at Sheffield United that could be sold in the summer with Arsenal and Tottenham reportedly set to fight for his signature. Arsenal will be looking to bring the Norwegian to the Emirates as Ceballos' loan deal looks unlikely to be made permanent, with Spaniard seemingly set to return to Madrid in the summer.

Advertisement

The only other central midfielders available to Mikel Arteta at Arsenal are Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny. Tottenham don'tnecessarily have a shortage of midfielders but are interested in acquiring the highly-rated youngster.

However, both Arsenal and Tottenham will have to monitor Berge's fitness as the midfielder has been out of action for the Blades since their shock 2-1 victory over Manchester United in January.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the loss of midfielder Sander Berge for up to four months is a "huge blow".



➡ https://t.co/oJDontEB8Z #bbcfootball #sufc pic.twitter.com/syV8QeTrJo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 24, 2020