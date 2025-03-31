Arsenal and Tottenham set to contest north London derby for the first time in Asia as clubs make decision ahead of upcoming season

Arsenal and Tottenham will create a piece of history this summer when they play the first-ever north London derby outside of Great Britain. The encounter will form part of the pre-season preparations ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Ad

It will see the Premier League rivals go head-to-head at the newly-opened 50,000 capacity Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on July 31. Tottenham's chief revenue officer, Ryan Norys, spoke about the importance of showcasing the derby to overseas fans (via talkSPORT):

"There are few bigger occasions in English football than a north London derby and to play this fixture in Hong Kong will be a huge occasion for our passionate fanbase across Asia, as well as providing ideal preparation for the team ahead of the new season."

Ad

Trending

Richard Garlick, Arsenal’s managing director, also spoke about the Gunners' delight in meeting their supporters in Asia. He added:

"It’s great to be back with our men’s first team squad after 13 years, and gives us the opportunity to meet so many of our fantastic supporters in the region again. As well as training hard and playing the match, we cannot wait to connect with our Hong Kong supporters in this wonderful part of the world."

Ad

It is Arsenal’s first visit to Hong Kong since 2012 and Tottenham’s first steps into Asia since a tour of Japan and South Korea last summer.

Bayern forward praises teammate amid summer swoop plans by Arsenal and Tottenham

Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane has received heavy praise from Harry Kane as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur plot to land the Germany international on a free transfer. Sane is out of contract in the summer, and negotiations over an extension with Bayern appear to have broken down.

Ad

The Gunners and Spurs are among the Premier League sides who have been on alert for his availability. Both North London clubs have been looking for attacking reinforcements, and Sane, a former Manchester City player, has been mentioned as a strong candidate.

Kane, who has formed a rewarding partnership with Sane at Bayern, said in an interview with BILD (via TBR Football):

“It’s obvious that I harmonize very well with him. He has great qualities and terrifying skills! It was a top game from him and great to see how he converted his chances. He often gets into those positions and was ice-cold in front of goal today, which is what we need.”

Ad

Talking about Sane's exit, Kane said:

“It’s not my decision, but the club’s. But I really like playing with Leroy and would love for him to stay. But that’s a discussion between him and the club."

Despite not finding his top form earlier this season, Sane still has 11 goals and four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback