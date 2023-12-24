Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Aaron Ramsdale warned against Gunners exit; club willing to offload Eddie Nketiah, and more - December 24, 2023

Arsenal secured a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (December 23) in the Premier League. Gabriel gave his team the lead in the fourth minute, but Mohamed Salah equalised for the hosts 25 minutes later.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been warned against leaving the north London side. Elsewhere, the Gunners are ready to cash in on attacker Eddie Nketiah next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 24, 2023:

Aaron Ramsdale warned against Arsenal exit

Aaron Ramsdale's future remains up in the air.

Journalist Paul Brown has advised Aaron Ramsdale against an exit from the Emirates.

The English goalkeeper is a frustrated figure at Arsenal at the moment, after dropping down the pecking order this season.

The Gunners brought in David Raya on loan from Brentford this summer, and the Spaniard has been preferred between the sticks. Ramsdale has been restricted to just nine appearances across competitions this campaign.

The situation has given rise to speculation regarding Ramsdale's future. talkSPORT named him as a target for Chelsea following Robert Sanchez's injury, but it's now believed that Mauricio Pochettino doesn't have the 25-year-old on his radar.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a winter loan for the Englishman, as per The Daily Star. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said that Ramsdale will have to force a move if he wants to leave the Emirates.

"I think he would be taking quite a big risk if he jumped ship. To do so, I think he'd have to really try and force the issue with Arsenal because they're not, at this point in time, considering letting him go. I think it would come down to just how unhappy he is with not being the No.1 there at the moment," said Brown.

He continued:

"I guess we're in a kind of watch this space situation with him. But I don't get the sense at the moment that he has decided yet whether he wants to rock the boat and has to get out or he is willing to bide his time. Until he has decided, we won't know what the future holds for him."

Ramsdale is open to joining Newcastle United, as per talkSPORT.

Gunners willing to offload Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah could leave the Emirates next year.

Arsenal are ready to sell Eddie Nketiah in 2024 to raise funds for a new striker, according to The Athletic.

The north London side are reportedly in the market for a new No. 9 and have their eyes on multiple names. Brentford striker Ivan Toney is on their wishlist, while Napoli's Victor Osimhen is also a target. However, a move is likely to cost a sizeable fee, and the Gunners are looking to cash in on Nketiah to help their plans.

The Englishman has been in and out of the first team under Mikel Arteta and is a decent squad option. With Gabriel Jesus also on the books, Nketiah is likely to become surplus to requirements once a big-name striker is roped in.

The 24-year-old has amassed six goals and four assists from 24 outings this season for Arsenal. His contract with the club runs till 2027, and he's expected to cost around €35 million.

Ian Wright heaps praise on Declan Rice

Declan Rice has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has spoken highly of Declan Rice.

The English midfielder arrived at the Emirates this summer on a £105 million move from West Ham United and has looked completely at home under Artera.

Rice has appeared 26 times across competitions this season for the Gunners, starting 24, and is a key figure under Arteta. His efforts have helped his team reach the top of the league after 18 games.

Speaking for Premier League productions, Wright pointed out that Rice has added confidence to Arteta's team.

"I’ll take that point in the way we played today. I thought Declan Rice was magnificent. I didn’t feel we had a lot of fluidity in the game. I thought we defended well. Liverpool could’ve and maybe should’ve scored that goal but going to Anfield and taking a point is always going to be a good point,” said Wright.

He continued:

"I feel Rice is one of the main reasons why you can go to Anfield with confidence. Yes, you’d have liked to have seen more out of Odegaard and Saka and Martinelli but at the same time, for this team to go to Liverpool, to go a goal up, to come away with a draw, you have to take it as a good result.”

Rice has certainly been worth his weight in gold, and his transfer looks like one of the deals of the summer.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here