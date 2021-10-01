Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan offered chance to sign Gunners striker; club contemplating move for Brentford goalkeeper, and more - 1st October 2021

Arsenal will look to continue their recent resurgence when they face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League. The Gunners have won their last three games in the Premier League, including a 3-1 thumping of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Meanwhile, off the field, AC Milan have been afforded the chance to sign an Arsenal striker whose current deal expires next summer. The Gunners are mulling over a move for Brentford's Spanish goalkeeper as well.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on 1st October 2021.

AC Milan offered chance to sign Alexandre Lacazette

AC Milan have been afforded a chance to sign Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his Arsenal contract, and the Gunners are not too eager to extend his stay at the club. Mikel Arteta wants a youthful frontline in his team, and Lacazette is surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

Lacazette joined Arsenal in the summer of 2017, and has scored 67 times in 173 appearances for the Gunners. He also has 29 assists to his name, but endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign. He has made a bright start to the current campaign, scoring two goals and bagging an assist in two games in the Carabao Cup. However, Arteta is yet to be convinced about holding on to Lacazette.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Barcelona, and now AC Milan have entered the fray for him too. The Arsenal star has been offered to the Rossoneri, who want an upgrade on their current strike force of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud.

The Gunners may let him leave if AC Milan come calling in January. However, Lacazette's €9 million per year wage could be a deal-breaker for the Serie A side.

Arsenal contemplating move for David Raya

Arsenal are considering a move for David Raya.

The Brentford goalkeeper has been in impeccable form since arriving in the Premier League this season. Raya has three clean sheets in six games in the league, and looks unnerved despite the rigours of playing in the Premier League.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Their goalie should have number 10 on his back with the balls he played."



Jurgen Klopp gives a special mention to Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on his performance against Liverpool 🗣 "Their goalie should have number 10 on his back with the balls he played."



Jurgen Klopp gives a special mention to Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on his performance against Liverpool https://t.co/hzekhD1rHd

The Gunners are eyeing Raya as a replacement for Bernd Leno, who could leave the Emirates next summer. The German has been ousted as number one at Arsenal by Aaron Ramsdale, and is already considering his future at the club.

The London side want to rope in Raya as their number two, but it is unclear whether the Spaniard would give up a lead role at Brentford for a backup position at the Emirates.

Eddie Nketiah wants to leave the Emirates in January

Eddie Nketiah wants to leave the Emirates in January.

Eddie Nketiah wants to leave Arsenal in January, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Englishman has struggled for minutes at the Emirates, with Mikel Arteta spoilt for choice at the front. Nketiah now wants to part ways with the Gunners in January in search of regular game time.

The Englishman will not be short of suitors. He already has Brentford, Aston Villa and Leeds United hot on his heels. Arsenal could allow him to leave if they receive a suitable bid for him.

