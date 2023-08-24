Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Albert Sambi Lokonga backed to leave, Gabriel wanted in Saudi Arabia, and more - August 24, 2023

Arsenal have won both their opening games this season, scoring three goals and conceding one. Mikel Arteta’s team will next face Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday, August 26, in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to leave the Gunners this summer. Elsewhere, Gabriel Magalhaes is wanted in Saudi Arabia.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 24, 2023.

Albert Sambi Lokonga backed to leave

Albert Sambi Lokonga could be on his way out of the Emirates.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian midfielder has failed to cement his place in the starting XI under Mikel Arteta and is now surplus to requirements at the Emirates. He has been linked to Burnley of late, but a move has failed to transpire.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Brighton & Hove Albion also have their eyes on Lokonga.

“Another deal that has seemingly failed to develop over the summer is one for Albert Sambi Lokonga, who has been linked strongly with Burnley and others. He’s a promising young player but first-team football has been difficult for him at Arsenal and that will surely be the case even more now with the arrival of Declan Rice in midfield,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I still think there’s a good chance for him to leave Arsenal as he wants to play regularly, but we will have to see about the formula. As for those rumours about Brighton, they have Lokonga on their list as alternative option, but he’s a plan B at the moment because their priority now remains Carlos Baleba from Lille.”

The Belgian is among a host of players the north London side are working to offload by the end of this month.

Gabriel Magalhaes wanted in Saudi Arabia

Gabriel Magalhaes is wanted in the Middle East.

Gabriel Magalhaes is attracting attention from clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Brazilian’s future at Arsenal remains up in the air, and recent reports have linked him with a move away from the Emirates.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Gunners will be reluctant to let him go so late in the window.

“Paris Saint-Germain did have their eye on him for a while and that’s part of the reason why I held that opinion, but now most of the noise is around a move to Saudi Arabia. At the moment I think Arsenal are too low on options at the back to even consider a sale of someone like Gabriel but when the Saudi Pro League comes knocking you just never know what can happen, even if you don’t want it to,” said Jones.

He continued:

“They haven’t focused too heavily on defensive signings to this point but it seems that is becoming a bit of a trend now and after being left out twice in two games you begin to wonder where his head is at. Losing him would be a bad idea, he’s a very difficult player to replace this late in the window, so Arsenal won’t welcome any bids at this stage.”

Jurrien Timber’s injury could force the Gunners to turn down offers for Gabriel.

Mohammed Kudus could be tempted by Arsenal move

Mohammed Kudus is likely to leave Ajax this summer.

Mohammed Kudus could be tempted by the chance to move to the Emirates, according to football pundit Adrian Clarke. The Ghanaian midfielder was close to joining Brighton & Hove Albion this summer but a move to the Amex broke down. Kudus is also delaying a decision on a proposed move to West Ham United.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off podcast, Clarke pointed out that Kudus could be holding out for a move to the north London side.

“There has to be a reason why he hasn’t gone to Brighton because I thought that was a done deal, but if you’re Kudus and you think there’s a chance of going to Arsenal and you’ll hold off, that might be, that might be, like you say we’re speculating but,” said Clarke.

Kudus has been linked with the Gunners earlier this summer.