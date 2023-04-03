Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing Everton striker; club confident of Declan Rice deal, and more - April 3, 2023

Arsenal secured a 4-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday (April 1) at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s team are eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, but the reigning champions have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a Everton striker. Elsewhere, the north London giants are confident of securing the services of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 3, 2023.

Arsenal eyeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Football Insider. The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack at the end of the season, and a new No. 9 remains on the agenda. Arteta needs a proper backup for Gabriel Jesus to sustain his team’s impressive rise this season. Calvert-Lewin could be available for a reduced fee should Everton get relegated this season.

The English striker has struggled due to injuries in recent seasons but remains on Arteta’s wishlist. The 26-year-old has missed 30 games since the start of last season, including 14 in the ongoing campaign. However, the north London side are unperturbed by his injury woes and believe he could be a valuable addition to the squad.

Calvert-Lewin could be a superb option if he stays fit. He has registered 59 goals and 18 assists in 203 games for the Toffees. Although there’s considerable interest in the 26-year-old, Arsenal are leading the race for him at the moment.

Gunners confident of Declan Rice deal

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain confident of winning the race for Declan Rice, according to Football Insider.

The north London side have made it their mission to bring the English midfielder to the Emirates this summer. Rice enters the final year of his contract with West Ham United this summer but is unlikely to sign a new deal. The Hammers are expected to demand north of £100 million for their prized asset.

Rice’s asking price is not going to be an issue for the Gunners, who are willing to smash their transfer record for the 24-year-old. Arsenal spent £72 million on Nicolas Pepe in 2019, but the Ivorian has failed to live up to expectations. The club are convinced that Rice is the real deal.

The Englishman has appeared 230 times for West Ham, registering 12 goals and 13 assists. He's one of the premier holding midfielders in the league right now, justifying Arsenal’s interest in his services. The Gunners are willing to invest heavily in the 24-year-old and also want a new No. 9 at the end of the season.

Gabriel Jesus thanks fans for their support

Gabriel Jesus has been impressive since arriving at the Emirates last summer.

Gabriel Jesus has expressed his gratitude to Arsenal fans for standing by him through troubled times.

The Brazilian experienced a goal drought with the Gunners before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, going 11 games without scoring. Things went from bad to worse at the quadrennial tournament, where he picked up a knee injury that kept him out of action for a while.

Jesus recently returned to the first team and ended his drought with a brace on Saturday. After the game, the 26-year-old said that he's working hard to help the north London side.

“It was so good playing again, starting again and feeling the atmosphere of the crowd. The supporters come all together, and the way they support me is massive. I just want to say thank you to them for supporting me until the end. It’s not easy when you’re seeing your striker not scoring goals, but they always support me,” said Jesus.

He continued:

“I want to score, and I practise (penalties). Yesterday I was practising with the guys, so I was confident, I wanted (to take it). That’s the best way to take penalties. The most important thing is always the three points. It doesn’t matter how (we do it), but three points are always the most important thing. Obviously, I want to score. I want to help the team with the goals. I missed a big part of the season, and now I just want to play and help the team.”

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City last summer and has amassed seven goals and as many assists in 24 games across competitions.

