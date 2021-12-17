Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Serie A star; club enter race for FC Basel forward, and more - 17th December 2021

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League after 17 games. The Gunners have won nine, drawn two, and lost six of their games so far.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the Gunners have entered the race for an FC Basel forward. On that note, let's here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 17th December 2021.

Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic



Arsenal's chances of signing Dusan Vlahovic have vastly improved after Fiorentina director Joe Barrone said that the player won't sign an extension. The Gunners are hot on the heels of the Serbian marksman.

The 21-year-old forced clubs around Europe, including Arsenal, to take notice after finishing last season with 21 goals from 40 appearances. The Serb has found the back of the net 17 times from 18 games in the current campaign.

The Gunners are smitten with Vlahovic, and have made him their preferred target for the number nine role. Arsenal are likely to let Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah leave next year. The Gunners hope to rope in Vlahovic to fill the void.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do *not* want to accept. Our bid is still on the table”, he told Repubblica. Fiorentina CEO Barone on Vlahovic future: “We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times”. 🟣 #Vlahovic “Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do *not* want to accept. Our bid is still on the table”, he told Repubblica. Fiorentina CEO Barone on Vlahovic future: “We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times”. 🟣 #Vlahovic“Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do *not* want to accept. Our bid is still on the table”, he told Repubblica. https://t.co/aO5K1rEGNC

As such, Fiorentina director Joe Barone's words will be music to the ears of Arsenal. Speaking to Mediaset, as relayed by Football Italia, Barone said that the Tuscan club could not meet the 21-year-old's demands.

"We made our proposalm and it will not change. Both Dusan and his agents did not accept," said Barone.

"Our proposal increased and increased, but at a certain point we had to set a limit. This club used to have €90 million revenue, and now after COVID and various other issues, it’s around €72 million; so we must take that into account," said Barone. "There are limits; there must be respect for the group, and there are areas where Fiorentina simply cannot go," continued Barone.

Gunners enter race for Arthur Cabral



Arsenal have entered the race for Arthur Cabral, according to The Hard Tackle via Jeunes Footeux.

The Brazilian forward has been in red hot form for FC Basel this season, prompting interest from the Gunners. The north London side are looking to make attacking reinforcements next year.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC According to @Jeunesfooteux #Arsenal are actively looking to sign two strikers. Two names in particular have caught the attention of Mikel Arteta: FC Basel's Arthur Cabral & Lille's Jonathan David. According to @Jeunesfooteux, #Arsenal are actively looking to sign two strikers. Two names in particular have caught the attention of Mikel Arteta: FC Basel's Arthur Cabral & Lille's Jonathan David. https://t.co/XsP2xyVTH3

Arsenal could be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah by the end of the season. The Gunners are looking at various options to address the issue, and have now included Cabral on their wish list.

Kevin Campbell praises Martin Odegaard



Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has heaped praise on Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian has been in fabulous form for the Gunners in recent times.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell lauded Odegaard for his efficiency.

"Wow, he’s been brilliant of late. The way he knits the midfield together is vital. He is a continuity player. He is very efficient in what he does," said Campbell.

"He got three goals in three games prior to last night. That’s so important because we need the midfield to chip in. It is a real positive. I have been impressed with Odegaard. He has played well even when the team hasn’t at times," continued Campbell.

