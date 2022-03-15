Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: AS Roma interested in Alexandre Lacazette; Gunners tipped to sign Crystal Palace star, and more - 14 March 2022

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the Emirates on Sunday in the Premier League.

Goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette helped the north London side climb back to fourth in the league table. They lead fifth-placed Manchester United by a point and have three games in hand, having won their last five league games.

Meanwhile, AS Roma are interested in Alexandre Lacazette. Elsewhere, Darren Bent has backed the Gunners to sign a Crystal Palace star.

Arsenal @Arsenal Five wins in a row



A massive team performance



WE ARE THE ARSENAL



2-0 🦊 (FT)



On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 14th March 2022:

AS Roma interested in Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette could leave the Emirates this summer

AS Roma are interested in securing the services of Alexandre Lacazette this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via AS Roma Live. The French striker is in the final year of his current contract, and there has been no talk of a renewal yet. Roma are looking to pick him up for free at the end of the season.

Lacazette has been a steady performer for Arsenal since arriving in 2017. The 30-year-old has amassed 71 goals from 197 games. He has scored only four league goals this season but has been quite important for manager Mikel Arteta because of his build-up play. However, the Frenchman's future hangs in the balance. The Gunners captain is not short of options, with AS Roma among his suitors.

The Serie A giants are looking for a new striker and are enticed by the fact that Lacazette could be available for free. However, they could face competition from Juventus for his signature.

Arsenal tipped to sign Michael Olise by Darren Bent

Michael Olise has enjoyed a good run with Crystal Palace this season.

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has backed Arsenal to sign Michael Olise. The 20-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for Crystal Palace this season. The Gunners are among the clubs monitoring the youngster with interest.

Speaking on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, Bent said that Olise would thrive under Arteta, saying:

"He is certainly the type of player Mikel Arteta will like. We know he likes young players, and this kid has really impressed me. For large spells I thought it was just all about Wilfried Zaha and Eze, but at the moment he has himself into the team and been sensational."

He continued:

“He can go past people; he has a nice range of passing; he can score a goal, and his final delivery has been lovely. I think he is a top player. It makes sense – if you look at what Mikel Arteta has done in the transfer market at the start of the season, all the players were 24 or younger. He (Olise) fits that kind of mould."

Bent added that the north London side's interest in the player is justified, saying:

“The only thing you would say is where would he play because in those front areas, Arsenal are quite loaded. Someone of that quality, it doesn’t surprise me to see Arsenal and those top sides interested."

Mikel Arteta pleased with Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey (left) has been outstanding this season.

Mikel Arteta is delighted with Thomas Partey's recent rise. The Ghanaian has gone from strength to strength this season, vindicating Arsenal's decision to break the bank for him.

Arsenal @Arsenal What a performance from



Opened the scoring in the first-half



Held the midfield throughout



Speaking after the win over Leicester City, Arteta lauded the player for his consistency.

"He almost scored shooting; he had a great shot onto the crossbar; he was involved in both goals - the header he scored and the penalty as well - and the reaction when he had the shot," said Arteta.

The manager added:

"You could see he was voted player of the month last month, and he's come a long way; he has the consistency and the minutes; he understands what we want much better. I think his cohesion and understanding with the rest of the players is getting better and better, and now it is about consistency and to keep doing it."

Partey has bagged two goals and four assists in 56 games across competitions for the Gunners, with both goals and an assist coming this season.

