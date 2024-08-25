Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Aston Villa eyeing Scottish ace, Aaron Ramsdale told to leave Gunners, and more - August 25, 2024

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, August 24, in the Premier League. Goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey helped Mikel Arteta's side pick up all three points.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are interested in a Scottish full-back. Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsdale has been advised to leave the Emirates this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 25, 2024.

Aston Villa eyeing Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney

Aston Villa are planning a move for Kieran Tierney before the end of the summer, according to The Sun. The Scottish left-back is a forgotten man at Arsenal and will be allowed to leave this summer.

Tierney spent last season out on loan at Real Sociedad but failed to impress. He is back at the Emirates this summer, but doesn't feature in Mikel Arteta's plans.

The Spanish manager has already signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this summer and also has Oleksandr Zinchenko for the role. As such, Tierney's time with the Gunners could come to an end this summer.

Unai Emery has identified an opportunity and is now planning a reunion with his former player at Villa Park. The Scot could be a fine understudy to Lucas Digne, but his fitness woes might be a cause for worry.

Aaron Ramsdale told to leave Arsenal by Emiliano Martinez

Aaron Ramsdale

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has advised Aaron Ramsdale to seek a fresh challenge this summer. The English goalkeeper has dropped behind David Raya in the pecking order under Mikel Arteta and his future at the Emirates remains uncertain.

Recent reports have suggested that Southampton are eyeing a move for the 26-year-old before the end of the transfer window. Ramsdale is apparently a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers as well this year.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Daily Telegraph, Martinez insisted that the Englishman should move to a club where he feels wanted.

"When you play every game in the Premier League and, then you drop to the bench with the quality that Aaron has, I think he should find a place to play where he feels loved. He is a player that England needs in their goalkeeping area. He has a great future," said Martinez.

Ramsdale's contract with the north London side expires in 2026.

Gunners remain in market for further additions, says Fabrizio Romano

Nico Williams

Arsenal could make further additions to their squad before the end of the summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Mikel Arteta started the summer by tying David Raya down to a permanent deal.

The Spanish manager roped in Riccardo Calafiori to strengthen his backline. Mikel Merino has reportedly been signed as well, although an official confirmation is pending. Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners also have their eyes on Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, however, Romano ruled out a move for the 22-year-old winger.

“In terms of opportunities, I would keep, in Arsenal’s case, the door open. Still nothing imminent, still nothing closer, but Arsenal are considering opportunities on the market, so I would keep the door open for a last-minute chance," Romano said.

He continued:

“I don't think it's going to be something very big. I see rumours on players like Nico Williams. I don't think Arsenal will do something like that, I think if they decide to do something, it's going to be something for a back-up and opportunity in the final days.”

Barcelona also have their eyes on the Spanish forward.

