Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Aston Villa preparing third offer for Gunners star, French midfielder set to join Ligue 1 side, and more - 5th July 2021

Arsenal are preparing to shuffle their squad over the summer after a disappointing campaign. An eighth-place finish in the Premier League, coupled with a failure to qualify for Europe, requires immediate attention.

The Gunners are hoping to make amends in the ongoing transfer window. Mikel Arteta is already planning to offload a few of his current stars who have failed to impress in recent times.

However, the absence of European football next season also means that Arsenal could struggle to keep players who are a part of Arteta’s plans.

On that note, let’s look at the top Arsenal transfer news from 5 July 2021.

Aston Villa preparing third bid for Arsenal star

Emile Smith Rowe

Aston Villa are preparing a third bid for Emile Smith Rowe, according to Birmingham Live. The Englishman has been sensational for Arsenal since breaking into the first team midway through last season. His arrival coincided with a Gunners' renaissance that helped lift the club away from the relegation zone.

Smith Rowe remains a key player for the club as they head into the new season. The player's current contract expires in 2023 and Mikel Arteta is keen to tie him down to a new deal. However, the contract has not yet been signed and Villa are ready to test Arsenal’s resolve again.

Aston Villa are set to make a third bid, this time of £32.5m for Emile Smith-Rowe. [Birmingham Live] 🟣 pic.twitter.com/gmAqY0F25d — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) July 4, 2021

Dean Smith is currently looking for the final piece of his attacking jigsaw at Aston Villa and believes Smith Rowe will slot in beautifully behind Ollie Watkins, in between Jack Grealish and Emi Buendia.

The Gunners have no intentions of letting their academy graduate leave and have already turned down two offers of £25m and £30m for the Englishman. However, Villa are preparing a third bid of around £32.5m and firmly believe that Arsenal could be convinced to sell the 20-year-old for the right price.

French midfielder set to join Ligue 1 side

Matteo Guendouzi

Marseille have reached an agreement with Arsenal for a loan move for Matteo Guendouzi, according to Just Arsenal. The Ligue 1 giants will pay the Gunners an initial €1m loan fee and the deal will include an obligation to buy for €11m at the end of next season.

Mattéo Guendouzi will join OM from Arsenal - agreement to be completed next week, Guendouzi turned down Benfica bid after as he only wants OM. 🇫🇷 #OM



Final details then it’s gonna be signed - same for Saliba on loan as @David_Ornstein revealed.



Ünder and Pau López, done deal. https://t.co/mX5ndnA9Xm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2021

The Frenchman had initially hit the ground running after joining Arsenal in 2018 but has fallen out of favor under Mikel Arteta. Guendouzi spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Hertha Berlin, where he managed 24 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals.

Arsenal are eager to offload the 22-year-old who doesn’t feature in Arteta’s plans for next season.

Arsenal turn attention to West Bromwich Albion star

Sam Johnstone

Arsenal have identified West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone as a cheaper alternative to Aaron Ramsdale, according to Daily Star. The Gunners have identified the Sheffield United goalkeeper as a backup to Bernd Leno as they are yet to replace Emiliano Martinez.

However, the Blades want £25m to part with the Englishman and that has forced Arteta to look elsewhere. Arsenal’s search has led them to the 28-year-old, who has made over 250 appearances in his professional career and could be available for around £20m.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar