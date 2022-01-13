Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona planning Bosman move for Gunners star, Serie A side interested in Spanish defender, and more - 13 January 2022

Arsenal are preparing to travel to Anfield on Thursday to face Liverpool in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals. The Gunners arrive for the game on the back of a demoralizing defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are planning to sign an Arsenal striker when his current contract runs out this summer. Elsewhere, Udinese are interested in a Gunners defender.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from January 13, 2022.

Barcelona planning Bosman move for Alexandre Lacazette

Barcelona are planning a Bosman move for Alexandre Lacazette, according to Fichajes.

The Catalans are looking for bargain buys to strengthen their squad this summer. The Frenchman is expected to be available for free at the end of the current season.

Lacazette joined Arsenal in the summer of 2017 and has performed admirably since. He has slowed down in the past couple of seasons but remains a dependable option for the Gunners.

The 30-year-old has also helped the north London side deal with the removal of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the first-team squad.

However, the Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract with Arsenal. The north London side have not offered him a new contract yet and Lacazette is expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

Barcelona are plotting to sign him on a free move. The La Liga giants have struggled in front of goal since the departure of Lionel Messi last summer and want a striker to replace Sergio Aguero.

However, a move at the end of the season seems more attainable. Arsenal could also look to tie the Frenchman down to a new contract in the meantime.

Udinese interested in Pablo Mari

Udinese are ready to take Pablo Mari to the Serie A

Udinese are ready to take Pablo Mari to Serie A, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish defender is an isolated figure in the Arsenal team at the moment.

Mari has dropped further down the pecking order since the arrival of Ben White last summer. The 28-year-old has struggled to get back into the good books of Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has ignored him for a few Cup games too.

Arsenal are prepared to let both Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Marí leave this month. Udinese are working to sign Marí on straight loan, negotiations ongoing. Olympique Marseille have approached Kolasinac - talks on to sign him right after Bakambu [done deal].

The Gunners are willing to sanction his departure from the Emirates and Udinese are proposing a loan move this month. The Serie A side are unlikely to have a buying option in the deal.

Arsenal sign West Bromwich Albion prodigy

Arsenal have secured the signature of Lino Da Cruz Sousa from West Bromwich Albion, according to Football London. The 16-year-old caught the eye while appearing for the Under-18 side last season.

The left-back is tipped to have a great future and will now continue his development with the Gunners.

Sousa is set to turn 17 this month and is blessed with dribbling ability and exquisite control. He has already represented England in the Under-15 and Under 16 set up.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar