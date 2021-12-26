Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona plotting swap deal for Gunners star; AS Roma enter fray for English midfielder, and more - 25 December 2021

Arsenal will hope to continue their recent good form when they travel to Carrow Road on Sunday to face Norwich City in the Premier League. The Gunners have won their last four games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are plotting a swap deal for an Arsenal outcast. Elsewhere, AS Roma have entered the fray for a Gunners star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 25th December 2021.

Barcelona plotting swap deal for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are planning a swap deal with Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (in picture) and Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are planning a swap deal with Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Philippe Coutinho, according to El Chiringuito TV. The Gunners are eager to offload the Gabon international in January. Manager Mikel Arteta also holds an interest in Coutinho, a former Liverpool midfielder.

The Brazilian became a household name during his time with the Reds. His exploits there helped him earn him a move to Barcelona in January 2018. However, the Brazilian has cut a sorry figure at the Camp Nou since then. Nevertheless, Arsenal believe he can regain his form with a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have struggled for creativity in the final third, despite investing in Martin Odegaard over the summer. Arsenal want another creative midfielder to share the burden with the Norwegian, and have their eyes on Coutinho. Barcelona's interest in Aubameyang also helps the Gunners' cause.

The Gabon international is currently out of the first team due to a disciplinary breach. The Gunners do not have him in their plans for the future. Barcelona are interested in the 32-year-old, but don't have the finances to complete a deal. The Blaugrana are offering Coutinho in return, which could suit Arsenal.

The Gunners are fighting for a top-four finish this season, and the Brazilian could help their cause. The move could also enable Arsenal to offload Aubameyang. However, there's a risk associated with the deal, as the 29-year-old Coutinho has been out of form for too long.

AS Roma enter fray for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

AS Roma are plotting a move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

AS Roma are plotting a move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to The Athletic. The Arsenal man is looking for a move out of the Emirates. The Englishman was close to leaving the Gunners for Everton in the summer, but the move broke down in the eleventh hour.

BirdieFootball @birdiefootball According to The Athletic, AS Roma are interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal.



The 24-year-old is believed to be on a list of players Roma are targeting for January but any deal is thought to be at an early stage. According to The Athletic, AS Roma are interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal.The 24-year-old is believed to be on a list of players Roma are targeting for January but any deal is thought to be at an early stage. https://t.co/rQXButZSuk

Arsenal coaxed Maitland-Niles to stay at the club by promising him a prominent role in the starting eleven. Unfortunately, that has not happened thus far.

Maitland-Niles is disillusioned with the situation, and wants to leave the club. The Toffees remain eager to sign the player, but face competition from Roma. The Serie A side are interested in taking the Englishman on loan in January, and Maitland-Niles also prefers a move to Roma.

Watford begin negotiations for Sead Kolosinac

Watford have initiated negotiations to sign Arsenal outcast Sead Kolasinac.

Watford have initiated negotiations to sign Arsenal outcast Sead Kolasinac, Watford Observer reports. The Bosnian is not part of Arteta's plans at the Emirates. Watford manager Claudio Ranieri is eager to sign the 28-year-old to improve his backline.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal want to offload him permanently, as his current deal expires at the end of the season. However, the Hornets are only interested in a six-month loan deal for the player, which may not suit the Gunners.

Edited by Bhargav