Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona could sign Gunners striker; English winger set to join Dutch side, and more - 31st August 2021

Arsenal are set to use deadline day to free up space in the squad. The Gunners have already invested a fortune in the transfer market this summer, and are now looking to offload players. Mikel Arteta has brought in Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale so far.

The Gunners have offered Barcelona a French striker, and could allow an English winger to leave on loan; they have also cut ties with a Brazilian attacker. On that note, here is a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on 31 August 2021.

Arsenal offer Alexandre Lacazette to Barcelona

Barcelona have been offered a chance to sign Alexandre Lacazette before the end of the transfer window, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The French striker is no longer part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the season, so Arsenal are ready to cash in on him. Lacazette has blown hot and cold since joining the Gunners in 2017, managing 66 goals and 28 assists in 172 games so far.

The Frenchman is in the final 12 months of his current contract with Arsenal, who are not eager to extend his stay at the club. The Gunners are looking to offload him to recuperate a portion of the fees they paid for his services, well aware that he could leave for free next summer. The player has now been offered to Barcelona, although the Blaugrana might have to offload a few players to fund a deal.

Barcelona are still looking to make attacking additions to the squad to offset the departure of Lionel Messi. Lacazette could be an option for the La Liga giants to explore.

Reiss Nelson set to join Feyenoord

Reiss Nelson is all set to join Feyenoord on loan for the rest of the season, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman has been identified as an alternative to Amad Diallo, whose move to the Dutch side collapsed at the eleventh hour due to injury. Feyenoord stepped up their efforts, and struck a deal with Arsenal to secure Nelson’s signature. The player will sign a contract extension with the Gunners till 2023.

Reiss Nelson from Arsenal to Feyenoord, done deal and here-we-go. He’ll be the new winger after Diallo move collapsed because of injury. Loan until June 2022, Nelson traveling - on his way to Holland now. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Nelson will sign a contract extension with Arsenal until 2023. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

The Englishman has struggled to break into Mikel Arteta’s team in the last two seasons, but Arsenal still hold him in high regard. As such, the move works well for all parties, and should see the player have some much-needed game time.

Willian leaves Arsenal

Willian has left Arsenal after terminating his current contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has joined boyhood club Corinthians on a free transfer. Willian had two years left on his contract with the Gunners, but has endured a difficult time since moving to the Emirates as a free agent last summer.

Official and confirmed. Willian terminates his #AFC contract to join Corinthians. 🔴📁



Arsenal statement: “He had two more years to run on his contract but following positive recent discussions with him & his team, he leaves for a new opportunity with Corinthians in Brazil”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Arsenal were eager to offload him to remove his exorbitant salary from their books. However, the Gunners struggled to find suitors for the player. Willian, eventually, decided to end his contract with Arsenal by mutual consent,t and he is now all set to return to Brazil.

