Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Ben White signs new deal with Gunners, club leading Pedro Neto race, and more - March 15, 2024

Arsenal are first in the Premier League table after 28 games this season, tied on points (64) with second-placed Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's team have won 20 games and lost just four times in the league this campaign.

Meanwhile, Ben White has signed a new deal with the Gunners. Elsewhere, the north London side are the favorites to sign Pedro Neto this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from March 15, 2024.

Ben White signs new deal with Arsenal, says David Ornstein

Ben White looks set to stay at the Emirates

Ben White has already extended his stay at the Emirates, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The English defender has been a first-team regular for Arsenal this season and has performed admirably so far. White has appeared 39 times across competitions this campaign for the Gunners, playing mostly at right back, and has registered two goals and four assists, with a passing accuracy of 87.2%.

Mikel Arteta is pleased with his efforts and the club have been locked in talks with the player's camp regarding a renewal for quite some time. A breakthrough has now been reached, as per Ornstein, and the 26-year-old has now committed his future to the north London side until 2028. An official confirmation, however, is still awaited.

Gunners leading Pedro Neto race

Pedro Neto is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are the frontrunners in the race to sign Pedro Neto this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Portuguese forward is on a roll with Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering three goals and 11 assists from 23 outings across competitions. He has already turned heads at multiple clubs in the country, including the Gunners. Mikel Arteta is eyeing a new forward this summer who can share the attacking workload with Bukayo Saka next season.

Neto has been identified as the ideal man for the job. The north London side have had their eyes on the 24-year-old for a while and are hoping to finally get him at the end of this season. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa are also keeping a close eye on Neto. However, Arsenal are the favorites to lap him up this summer. The Portuguese is under contract at the Molineux until 2027, so prising him away could be a costly affair.

Former player backs Aaron Ramsdale to leave the Emirates

Aaron Ramsdale's time at the Emirates could be coming to an end

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Aaron Ramsdale will leave the Emirates at the end of this season. The English goalkeeper is a peripheral figure at Arsenal right now and has struggled for game time this season. David Raya is the preferred choice for the role and is likely to make his loan move from Brentford permanent this summer. As such, Ramsdale's future at the Emirates hangs by a thread.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Hargreaves backed his countryman to become a first-team regular for a different club next season.

"I think Aaron Ramsdale will come out of this really well. He will probably end up leaving Arsenal in the summer and go be a regular somewhere else. That’s how football is. Some people are a better fit for certain places. He did a great job for Arsenal last season. The manager decided a different way this season," said Hargreaves.

He continued:

"I am sure if I was Aaron, I would be thinking ‘right I am going to play. I don’t want to sit on the bench at such a peak time of my career.' But he is a brilliant goalkeeper. David Raya is just a little different, just maybe a little bit better with his feet. I am sure Ramsdale is going to get a big job in the summer if he fancies it."

Ramsdale has been linked with Chelsea, according to OneFootball.