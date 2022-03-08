Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Bukayo Saka urged to leave Emirates; Ollie Watkins perfect for Gunners, and more - 8 March 2022

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League table after 25 games. The north London side have won 15 times in the league this season and have lost seven.

Meanwhile, Garth Crooks has advised Bukayo Saka to leave the Emirates. Elsewhere, Danny Mills believes Ollie Watkins could be 'perfect' for the Gunners. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 8th March 2022:

Garth Crooks urges Bukayo Saka to leave Emirates

Bukayo Saka has been on fire this season.

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has urged Bukayo Saka to leave the Emirates if Arsenal fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. The Englishman is one of the most important players at the Emirates right now. His recent performances have earned him admiration from a host of top clubs around Europe.

The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League, and have a good chance of ending the season in that position. Much of their recent good form has been due to the brilliance of Saka. The 20-year-old has registered eight goals from 29 appearances this season. Liverpool are among the clubs interested in his services.

B/R Football @brfootball Bukayo Saka (13) has the most league goals and assists of any U21 player in the Premier League Bukayo Saka (13) has the most league goals and assists of any U21 player in the Premier League 🌟 https://t.co/1VQeFu7r3h

The north London side have no intention of letting their star leave, while the Englishman also prefers to stay at the Emirates. Crooks has acknowledged that the 20-year-old has been outstanding in the last year.

Writing in his column for BBC, he pointed out that Saka deserves to experience Champions League football soon.

“Arsenal’s most recent performance against Watford was enough to win all three points, but they still show signs of frailty at the back. The reason the Gunners are still flirting with a top-four place is due largely to the brilliance of Bukayo Saka," wrote Crooks.

He continued:

"The England international has grown tremendously since he played in the European championships and seems to glide through games these days. If Arsenal can’t provide Champions League football for the youngster then I suggest he finds it somewhere else. Talent like this shouldn’t hang around," continued Crooks.

Ollie Watkins perfect for Arsenal, says Danny Mills

Ollie Watkins could thrive at the Emirates

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills believes Ollie Watkins could thrive at the Emirates. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the Aston Villa star, who could be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that Watkins has the ability to replace Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette.

"It could be a great move for him. He’s got quality; we know that and we’ve seen it time and time again, and he’s got pace. He’s also played for England," said Mills.

He continued:

“Yes, without a doubt, he could step into that role and that void which is going to be left by Nketiah and Lacazette going. That could be a really good move for him and Arsenal, I would suggest."

Watkins has scored 21 times for Villa and is contracted with them till 2025.

Gunners enter race for Fenerbahce defender Kim Min-jae

Kim Min-jae is wanted at the Emirates,

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Kim Min-jae, according to journalist Pedro Sepulveda.

The South Korean centre-back has been rock-solid for Fenerbahce this season. The Gunners recently sent scouts to watch the player in action against Trabzonspor. Manager Mikel Arteta could be tempted to invest in the 25-year-old.

Pedro Sepúlveda @pedromsepulveda Kim Min Jae em destaque no jogo entre o Fenerbahce e o Trabzonspor. FC Porto, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal e Juventus estiveram na Turquia a observar o central de 25 anos. Jogador agrada a Sérgio Conceição que vai ficar sem Mbemba na próxima época. Kim Min Jae em destaque no jogo entre o Fenerbahce e o Trabzonspor. FC Porto, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal e Juventus estiveram na Turquia a observar o central de 25 anos. Jogador agrada a Sérgio Conceição que vai ficar sem Mbemba na próxima época. 🇰🇷⏳ https://t.co/fPtdWjwZp2

The Spaniard has a settled centre-back pairing of Ben White and Gabriel. However, Rob Holding’s future remains up in the air, so the Gunners could be tempted to replace him with Min-jae.

Meanwhile, Arteta could also attempt to integrate William Saliba into the first team next season. As such, a move for Min-jae could depend on departures in the summer. The player is also being monitored by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

