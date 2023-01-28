Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti eyeing Bukayo Saka; Gunners likely to offload Kieran Tierney this summer, and more - January 28, 2023

Arsenal succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday (January 27) at the Etihad. Nathan Eke scored the only goal of the game to knock out the Premier League leaders.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in Bukayo Saka. Elsewhere, journalist James Benge reckons the north London side could offload Kieran Tierney at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 28, 2023:

Carlo Ancelotti eyeing Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in Bukayo Saka, according to El Nacional via 90 Min. The Englishman has developed into one of the finest attackers in the Premier League and has played a key role in Arsenal's rise this season.

The 21-year-old has amassed eight goals and seven assists in 27 games across competitions for the Gunners.

Arsenal



Presenting our Bukayo with his December Player of the Month award...

Saka's form has earned him admirers at Real Madrid. Ancelotti already boasts a fearsome frontline featuring the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, among others. However, with Eden Hazard likely to leave in the summer, Saka could be a fabulous option to reinforce the attack.

The Englishman's contract with the Gunners expires next summer. Arsenal are locked in talks to extend his stay but have failed to strike a deal. Los Blancos are plotting to take advantage of the situation.

Arsenal likely to offload Kieran Tierney in summer

Kieran Tierney could be on his way out of the Emirates.

Arsenal could offload Kieran Tierney this summer, according to James Benge. The Scottish left-back has struggled to find his feet since arriving at the Emirates from Celtic in 2019. He's behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order.

AfcVIP⁴⁹



Kieran Tierney on Zinchenko:

"What a player he is. He's such a great guy as well. It's good competition for me." [Football Scotland]

Speaking to talkSPORT, Benge said that Ivan Fresneda's arrival could push Tierney out the door.

"There is this growing expectation at Arsenal right now that Kieran Tierney could move in the summer. I don’t think Arsenal would push him out the exit door, but now he’s not a guaranteed starter. I think if the right offer came in, all parties are kind of thinking this is something that might happen, not guaranteed," said Benge.

He added:

“In that case, what you could see is Fresneda coming in to play alongside Ben White as the two right-backs and then (Takehiro) Tomiyasu actually basically becomes the back-up left-back; it’s a role he’s played quite a bit for Arteta. It wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal were willing to do the same thing as Dortmund and loan Fresneda back. Tierney wins his Premier League medal maybe and moves on."

Tierney has appeared 24 times across competitions this season, recording a goal and an assist.

Roberto De Zerbi updates on Arsenal target Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at the Emirates.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has expressed a desire to keep Moises Caicedo at the Amex beyond January. The Ecuadorian has been outstanding for the Seagulls this season and is a target for Arsenal this month. Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano



De Zerbi on £60m bid from Arsenal for Moises Caicedo: "He is only focused on Brighton. I understand he has the chance to go to a very big team but I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season".

"My opinion is that is the best solution for him and us".

Brighton have reportedly turned down a £60 million offer from the Gunners for the player recently. Speaking to the press, as cited by Sussex Live, De Zerbi said that Caicedo is focused on the Seagulls at the moment.

"He (Caicedo) is a good guy. He is focused on Brighton. I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season. In my opinion, that is the best solution for us. I can understand other big teams want Caicedo, Mac Allister, Mitoma, and March," said De Zerbi.

He added:

"I spoke with him on Wednesday, and I told him my opinion. It is always difficult to change during the season. For our way, it is important for him to stay a few more months. He is relaxed. I spoke with him like a father, not a coach. I understand when one player has the possibility to change to a very big team. But my work is to give the style of play but also advice for his career and his life."

The 21-year-old has appeared 21 times across competitions this season for Brighton, registering a goal and an assist.

