Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Cody Gakpo admits Thierry Henry admiration; Fabrizio Romano updates on future of 2 players, and more - October 20, 2022

Arsenal will host PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's wards are coming off a 1-0 win over Leeds United last weekend.

Meanwhile, Gody Gakpo has said that he looks up to Gunners legend Thierry Henry. Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has provided updates about the future of William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 20, 2022:

Cody Gakpo admits Thierry Henry admiration

Cody Gakpo has admirers at the Emirates.

Cody Gakpo has said that he looks up to Thierry Henry. The Dutch winger has been on a roll for PSV Eindhoven this season and has turned heads at the Emirates.

Arteta wants to add more bite to his attack next season and could attempt to take the 23-year-old to London. Gakpo's recent comments should be music to the ears of the Spanish manager.

The Dutch forward has 13 goals and 11 assists this season.



Speaking recently, as relayed by The Times via Caught Offside, Gakpo said that he's trying to learn from Henry.

“I’m a tall winger, but when you look for tall wingers, there aren’t so many, so a few years ago I started watching Henry. He was more of a striker, but he was also tall, and he liked to play off the side like me. I watched clips of him and tried to learn something from him,” said Gakpo.

The Dutchman has 13 goals from 18 games across competitions for PSV this season.

Fabrizio Romano updates on future of Saliba and Saka

William Saliba has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the contract situation of William Saliba and Bukayo Saka. Both players have started the season well and have become an indispensable part of Arteta's starting XI. However, their contracts expire in 2024.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners are optimistic about extending their stay at the Emirates.

“Arsenal are optimistic about the contract situation of both William Saliba and Bukayo Saka. Saka and Saliba have become two key players for Arsenal, particularly this season,” wrote Romano.

Saliba and Saka have generated interest from clubs around Europe, but Romano has said that there's no talk of their exit yet.

“I’m told there’s nothing concrete with any other clubs as of now,” wrote Romano.

Saka has appeared 13 times for the north London side this season and has scored five goals. Saliba, meanwhile, has two goals and an assist in 11 games.

Raphinha would have been perfect for Arsenal, says Fabrizio Romano

Raphinha was wanted at the Emirates this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Raphinha would have been a great fit at Arsenal. The Brazilian left Leeds United to join Barcelona this summer. He was heavily courted by the Gunners, but the club failed to convince him to move to the Emirates. The player has struggled to find his feet at the Camp Nou so far.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Raphinha needs time to adjust to his new surroundings.

"I’m not big fan of judging a player’s decisions after one or two months: he’s in a new country, new football, new system, new manager, new club. He needs time. He’s a top player in a top club, and so I think it’s matter of time for Raphinha to find his feet at Barcelona," wrote Romano.

Romano added that Raphinha would have been perfect for Arteta.

“Having said that, he would’ve been the perfect kind of player for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, who is a big fan," wrote Romano.

Raphinha has one goal from 12 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana this season.

