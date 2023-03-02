Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice advised to join Gunners; club have to break the bank for Ansu Fati, says journalist, and more - March 2, 2023

Arsenal registered a resounding 4-0 win over Everton at the Emirates on Wednesday (March 1) in the Premier League. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and a Gabriel Martinelli brace helped Mikel Arteta's team go five points clear at the top with 13 games to go.

Meanwhile, former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised Declan Rice to move to the Emirates. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs reckons the north London side might have to pay a lot of money to land Ansu Fati.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 2, 2023.

Declan Rice advised to join Arsenal

Declan Rice has admirers at the Emirates.

Emmanuel Petit reckons Declan Rice should leave West Ham United and move to the Emirates. The English midfielder is a priority target for Arsenal ahead of the summer. The 24-year-old has been exceptional for the Hammers in recent seasons.

Speaking to Premier League Odds, as cited by The Metro, Petit also urged his former side to target Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

"I think that he (Rice) is struggling at West Ham, and he does not have a good environment to adapt and improve. I’m also still a big fan of Mac Allister and Caicedo from Brighton since I first saw them play. I know Arsenal won’t try and buy them all, but they would also fit next to Rice really well," said Petit.

He added:

"It also wouldn’t be much of a big move, geographically, for Rice as he is located in London with West Ham, so the move won’t hurt too much. But with all due respect to West Ham, it is time for Rice to go."

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Mikel Arteta wants four new players in the summer. £80m Declan Rice his top target and another midfielder, left back and winger on his shopping list. [Mail] Mikel Arteta wants four new players in the summer. £80m Declan Rice his top target and another midfielder, left back and winger on his shopping list. [Mail] 📰Mikel Arteta wants four new players in the summer. £80m Declan Rice his top target and another midfielder, left back and winger on his shopping list. [Mail]

The Frenchman also said Rice could emulate Frank Lampard's success by leaving West Ham.

"It reminds me of Lampard when he first left West Ham and went to Chelsea, and look what he achieved for himself. He became one of the best midfielders in the world at Chelsea. Rice should follow his example and leave, given Arsenal are ready to buy him."

Rice has appeared 31 times across competitions for the Hammers this season, registering two goals and three assists.

Gunners have to break the bank for Ansu Fati, says Ben Jacobs

Ansu Fati is wanted at the Emirates

Ben Jacobs believes Arsenal will have to pay a premium to secure the signature of Ansu Fati. The Barcelona forward continues to be linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this year. The Gunners are among the clubs monitoring him with interest.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Fati could move in search of regular football.

"It'soto Ansu Fati’s point of view about finding a club in the long term, whether Barcelona or elsewhere, that can give him that regularity of game time," said Jacobs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Ansu Fati is out and his recovery will determine his availability”, Barcelona reports. Bad news for Barça as club statement reveal Ansu Fati “suffered a left knee contusion during training session”“Ansu Fati is out and his recovery will determine his availability”, Barcelona reports. Bad news for Barça as club statement reveal Ansu Fati “suffered a left knee contusion during training session” 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB“Ansu Fati is out and his recovery will determine his availability”, Barcelona reports. https://t.co/ykvJIYPoPl

However, Jacobs added that the Blaugrana's valuation of the Spaniard might be too steep for Premier League clubs.

"After a while, when you have the No. 10 in Barcelona, if you don't do that, you start to fall down the pecking order, at which point there might be an opportunity for a Premier League club to pounce," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"At this point, the Premier League clubs that are being linked are going to have to spend a lot of money and may feel that the Barcelona valuation is too high at this point to seriously advance anything.”

Fati has registered six goals and three assists in 34 games across competitions this season for Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta pleased with Everton win

Mikel Arteta has expressed satisfaction at his team's performance against Everton on Wednesday. Arsenal made light work of the Toffees and dominated proceedings to secure all three points.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Mikel Arteta:



"To create a lot of opportunities against this block is really difficult because when we find openings, we have to be clinical and ruthless.



I think the way Bukayo scored the first goal, it was top." [Arsenal] Mikel Arteta:"To create a lot of opportunities against this block is really difficult because when we find openings, we have to be clinical and ruthless. I think the way Bukayo scored the first goal, it was top." [Arsenal]

Speaking after the win, Arteta praised his team's performance in the second half.

"I’m really happy with the performance and the win. It wasn’t perfect because for the first 20-25 minutes, we had some difficulties, and we generated some frustrations. We allowed some opportunities for our opponent to run without creating much. After that, we picked up the game and understood better what we had to do," said Arteta.

He added:

“We were more efficient, much better in the counter-press and regaining the ball straight away, and, I think, once we scored the goals in crucial moments, the team was full of confidence and played a great game in the second half."

The north London side next face Bournemouth on Saturday (March 4) in the Premier League.

