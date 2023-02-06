Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 20 games. Mikel Arteta's team have won 16 times and lost just twice in the league this season.

Meanwhile, West Ham United manager David Moyes reckons Declan Rice could shatter the British transfer record if he leaves the Hammers. Elsewhere, the Gunners are leading the race to sign Youri Tielemans, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 6, 2023:

Declan Rice to cost British record fee

Declan Rice is expected to be on the move this year.

David Moyes reckons Declan Rice could cost a fortune if he leaves West Ham United.

The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Hammers and could be sold this summer if he continues to stall a new deal. Arsenal are planning to move for the player as they look to bring balance to their midfield.

Chelsea are also in the mix, despite already smashing the British transfer record for Enzo Fernandez last month. However, speaking recently as cited by The BBC, Moyes hinted that Rice could cost even more than the Argentinean.

"Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player. He'll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham," said Moyes.

Moyes also remains hopeful that Rice will extend his stay with West Ham.

"I hope it's not (Rice's departure is inevitable). I hope he sees his time here. There's a lot of talk about it, and when you see what's going about for the prices, I think Dec will be blowing that out of the water, that's for sure, when it comes around," said Moyes.

The Englishman has appeared 27 times across competitions for the Hammers this season, registering one goal and three assists.

Arsenal favourites to snap up Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Emirates.

Ben Jacobs has said that Arsenal are the frontrunners in the race to sign Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian midfielder's contract with Leicester City expires at the end of the season, and he's expected to leave as a free agent. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and have been linked with the player for a while.

Tielemans has been outstanding for the Foxes since arriving in 2019. His form has earned him admirers at the Emirates, but a move has eluded the north London side so far. Arteta, though, remains keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park this year, and the Belgian remains an option.

Speaking to Team Talk, Jacobs said that Tielemans is likely to ignite a rush for his signature should he be available on a Bosman move this summer.

"Come the summer, if Tielemans is available on a free transfer, there’ll be a variety of clubs looking at him. Arsenal will still be there, for sure, and we know that Tielemans very much wanted that move a year ago and was hopeful that something might come off throughout the summer, but Arsenal moved in a different direction," said Jacobs.

Tielemans has registered four goals and one assist in 27 games across competitions this season for Leicester.

Gunners have to pay £35 million for Kaoru Mitoma, says Fabrizio Romano

Kaoru Mitoma is generating interest from the Emirates.

Kaoru Mitoma will cost at least £35 million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Japanese winger has earned rave reviews with his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. Arsenal have recently been linked with the player, with Arteta expected to add more firepower to his attack this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 25-year-old is not thinking of leaving the Amex right now.

“I think top clubs know that Kaoru Mitoma priority is now to focus on Brighton and not on any big move yet. For sure, he’s already worth more than £35m, but it’s not time for negotiations at this stage. It’s more top recruitment from Brighton. They’ve unearthed another gem who is in great form at the moment," wrote Romano.

Mitoma has registered seven goals and two assists in 27 games across competitions for the Seagulls this season.

