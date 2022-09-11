Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Douglas Luiz wants to join Gunners; former player advises club to sign Brighton midfielder, and more - September 11, 2022

Arsenal welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Emirates on Thursday (September 15) on matchday two of the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's wards are coming off 2-1 win over FC Zurich in their opening tie. They did not have any league commitments this weekend due to the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Douglas Luiz has told his friends that he wants to move to the Emirates. Elsewhere, former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised the club to sign a Brighton & Hove Albion man.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 11, 2022:

Douglas Luiz wants to join Arsenal

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates.

Douglas Luiz has told his friends that he wants to join Arsenal, according to Football Insider.

The Brazilian was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates in the final days of the summer. The Gunners failed to prise him away on transfer deadline day, with Aston Villa holding firm on their £30 million valuation of the player.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom Douglas Luiz has reportedly told his friends that he's keen on signing with #Arsenal and would like the move to happen. The Gunners remain interested and are working on a deal to bring the midfielder to the Emirates ahead of the January transfer window. [via Football Insider] Douglas Luiz has reportedly told his friends that he's keen on signing with #Arsenal and would like the move to happen. The Gunners remain interested and are working on a deal to bring the midfielder to the Emirates ahead of the January transfer window. [via Football Insider] https://t.co/kcxni0lJmY

The north London side have maintained contact with the 24-year-old's camp and are looking to return for him next year.

Luiz is also eager to move, with his contract with Villa set to expire next summer. Villa are looking to tie him down to a new deal but have been unsuccessful so far.

Emmanuel Petit advises Gunners to sign Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has caught the eye at the Amex Stadium.

Emmanuel Petit has advised Arsenal to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Gunners looked at quite a few midfielders this summer, including Arthur Melo, who joined Liverpool on loan.

Speaking to Lord Ping, as cited by The Mirror, Petit said that Mac Allister would be a fine fit at his former club.

"Not signing (Liverpool loanee) Arthur Melo isn’t a big miss for Arsenal. But I know they were looking for that link between the midfield and striker. If I were Edu, I’d make an offer for Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton – I really like him," said Petit.

Petit also backed the London giants to fight for the Premier League this season.

"We’re seeing things in this Arsenal squad that we haven’t seen before. Maturity, character and personality and so for them to be able to beat the best teams in the division is the last stop for Arsenal," said Petit.

Petit added that Arsenal could reach the UEFA Europa League semifianls.

"Arsenal know that the Europa League is very important for them because the winner qualifies for the Champions League. I think Arsenal will take the competition very seriously, and I’m pretty sure that both Arsenal and Man United will reach the semi-finals," said Petit.

The Gunners are atop the Premier League standings after six games, winning five.

Marquinhos backed to chip in with goals this campaign

Marquinhos moved to the Emirates this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed Marquinhos to contribute in front of goal for Arsenal this season. The Brazilian teenager caught the eye against FC Zurich last week, scoring a goal and setting up another.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 19-year-old Marquinhos was emotional after scoring on his Arsenal debut 🥺 19-year-old Marquinhos was emotional after scoring on his Arsenal debut 🥺❤️ https://t.co/lygqlBVlzj

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Gunners will be happy to see their youngsters chipping in with goals.

"It’s massive for him (Marquinhos). They’ll be so happy to see goals coming from elsewhere – not just that first-choice front three. They’ve got some really talented youngsters at Arsenal, and there’s no reason why they can’t kick on and chip in with some valuable goals this season," said Whelan.

Whelan added that the young players could help ease the pressure on the front three.

"That would take some pressure off the front three during the season. You can’t fault these kinds of players who are developing their game and chipping in with three or four goals by the end of the season, especially in the Europa League," said Whelan.

The north London side have scored 14 goals from six Premier League games this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav