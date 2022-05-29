Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Eddie Nketiah agrees 5-year deal; Gunners warned against signing Barcelona defender, and more - 29 May 2022

Arsenal are likely to use the summer to add more quality to their squad after finishing fifth in the recently concluded season. Manager Mikel Arteta has overseen a steady rise at the Emirates but needs reinforcements to push further up the table.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah has agreed a five-year deal with the Gunners. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has warned the north London side against signing a Barcelona defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 29 May 2022:

Eddie Nketiah agrees five-year deal

Eddie Nketiah is set to stay at the Emirates.

Eddie Nketiah has agreed a new five-year deal with Arsenal, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman's current contract is all set to run out this summer. The north London side are desperate to keep Nketiah at the Emirates and were locked in negotiations for an extension.

Nketiah features heavily in Mikel Arteta's plans for the upcoming season, and the Spaniard was eager to keep him at the club. The Gunners have now had a breakthrough in negotiations. However, Nketiah is now all set to sign a new deal that will keep him at the Emirates till 2027.

The player was wanted by Crystal Palace, West Ham United and two clubs from the Bundesliga.

Kevin Campbell warns Arsenal against signing Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti is likely to leave Barcelona this summer.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners to steer clear of Samuel Umtiti. The French defender is an isolated figure at Barcelona, and the north London side have been offered a chance to sign him this summer.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Umtiti's poor fitness record would add a huge risk to any potential move. He said:

"There’s no value in that deal. None at all. I don’t think there is any mileage in that. One thing Arsenal should never do is take a chance on a player who has a really bad injury record. We cannot afford players like that. If anything, that kind of player is what cost Arsenal this season. Without injuries, we might have got into the top four. Losing (Kieran) Tierney and (Thomas) Partey was massive for us."

He added:

"Arteta needs players who are going to be available. The club need to be going after players who have good injury records as opposed to poor ones."

Umtiti has made only 20 appearances in each of the last four seasons.

Noel Whelan tips Gunners to target Tomas Soucek

Tomas Soucek has caught the eye with West Ham United.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Tomas Soucek could improve the Gunners' midfield. The West Ham United midfielder has been a revelation in midfield for the Hammers, scoring six goals from 51 appearances this season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan compared Soucek with Patrick Vieira, saying:

"With Man United, that was when they had a different manager in place. Ten Hag might have different ideas. Van de Beek will obviously be going back next season, that might be his Soucek. Where would Soucek go? Would he fit into an Arsenal team, like a Xhaka out there? That’s a possibility."

He continued:

“He’s got that kind of Patrick Vieira style about him, hasn’t he? Soucek dominates midfields, as he’s good with his height. He breaks forward, gets into good areas in the box, and he’s got the energy to get up and down. That might be something that they look at as an improvement on what they’ve got in that midfield area.”

Soucek, who has a contract till 2024, made 51 appearances in the 2021-22 season.

