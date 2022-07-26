Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Edu gives update on Bukayo Saka contract talks; Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Jarrod Bowen, and more - July 26, 2022

Arsenal have been quite active in the transfer market this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta is eager to strengthen his squad as he aims for a top-four finish next season.

Meanwhile, Gunners sporting director Edu has provided an update on Bukayo Saka's future. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a boost in their pursuit of Jarrod Bowen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 26, 2022:

Edu gives update on Bukayo Saka contract talks

Bukayo Saka is one of the stars at the Emirates.

Edu has revealed that there are no issues in extending Bukayo Saka's contract with Arsenal.

The Englishman is tied with the Gunners till 2024 but is generating interest from around Europe. The north London side are eager to tie him down to a new deal to end speculation about his future.

Hf_world @Hf_worlld Edu on contract talks with Bukayo Saka:



“Good, very good. Everybody is happy. We’re going to sit & put all the expectations in the right place. The main thing is how he feels, how he feels comfortable with us. He’s happy, we’re happy, so it’s just to sit down & find a solution” Edu on contract talks with Bukayo Saka:“Good, very good. Everybody is happy. We’re going to sit & put all the expectations in the right place. The main thing is how he feels, how he feels comfortable with us. He’s happy, we’re happy, so it’s just to sit down & find a solution” https://t.co/wK5S3Hs8bP

Speaking to The Athletic, as relayed by Caught Offside, Edu said that Saka is happy at the Emirates.

"Good, very good. Everybody is happy. It’s normal. We’re going to sit and put all the expectations in the right place. Our expectations and his, his family and his agent’s expectations, and put everything together," said Edu.

He added:

"The main thing is how he feels, how he feels comfortable with us. He’s happy; we’re happy; so it’s just: sit down and find a solution.”

Arsenal receive boost in Jarrod Bowen pursuit

Rangers vs West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly

Arsenal have received a boost in their quest to sign Jarrod Bowen. According to GFFN via Football London, West Ham United have identified Martin Terrier of Rennes as a replacement for the Englishman. The Hammers are eager to keep Bowen at the club and are even ready to double his current salary of £60,000 per week.

However, the Gunners have already established contact with the player’s entourage and could offer significantly higher wages. West Ham are wary that Bowen could be prised away before the end of the summer. If he ends up leaving, West Ham could bring in Terriet to fill his shoes.

Edu says he walked away from transfer talks with Borussia Dortmund player this summer

Edu has revealed that he ended transfer talks with an unnamed Borussia Dortmund player this summer. The Arsenal sporting director has been a busy man this summer, with the club bringing in quite a few new faces.

Speaking to The Athletic, as relayed by Caught Offside, Edu opened up about his process of approaching a player.

“Face to face — I go there, I meet the player, if I have to travel to Germany, anywhere. I want to see the player, the agent, the family, put everyone together and say, ‘Guys, listen to me, and what I want to say’,” said Edu.

He added:

“And then I sell what we are doing, our project. Because it works both ways, doesn’t it? I want to show them, but I want to see as well if they want to enjoy because if I smell something wrong (then) thank you very much, I go (and don’t sign them).”

Edu recalled walking away from the table this summer due to a BVB player's attitude.

“I faced an experience like this, for a player in Dortmund. I started to talk to them, engage the player, talk to the family, but always, ‘Yeah, but what about my contract?’" said Edu.

He added:

"I said, ‘Listen, I want to understand first if you engage with this, if you like this. If you like it, I can talk, but not the opposite side’. ‘Ah no, let’s talk about the money…’ No, no, no, no. And one day, I said to the agent: ‘Guys, thank you very much, it’s not what I want to do’. Boom.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far