Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Fenerbahce want Jorginho, Liverpool advised to sign Bukayo Saka, and more - September 4, 2023

Arsenal secured a 3-1 comeback win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (September 3) at the Emirates. Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Gabriel Jesus got on the scoresheet to mark a memorable day for Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce remain interested in Jorginho. Elsewhere, Liverpool have been advised to target Bukayo Saka in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 4, 2023.

Fenerbahce want Jorginho

Jorginho could leave the Emirates in the coming days

Fenerbahce remain keen on securing the services of Jorginho this month, according to journalist Arda Birben (via TeamTalk). The Italian midfielder arrived at Arsenal in January this year from Chelsea but has struggled to become a first-team regular.

The Turkish club have tracked him all summer, although Mikel Arteta might be reluctant to let him go following Granit Xhaka's departure.

The transfer window is open in Turkey until September 15, giving the clubs ample time to bolster their squad. Fenerbahce are looking to sign a defensive midfielder and Jorginho is among three names on their wish list.

The 31-year-old's contract with Arsenal expires next summer, although the club have the option for an additional year. However, Jorginho could be tempted to leave in search of regular football.

Liverpool advised to sign Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has gone from strength to strength at the Emirates

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised Liverpool to target Bukayo Saka if Mohamed Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia. The Egyptian is being heavily courted by Al Ittihad, who are reportedly willing to offer a massive fee for the 31-year-old.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said that Saka is the ideal heir to Salah at Anfield.

"Do they sell him for £200million and then in January see if they can get Saka from Arsenal for £150m? I’m thinking right, one person is 31 and I can get £200m who is the next one in line? Who is going to be the next big thing on the right wing," said Merson.

He continued:

“The next one in line is definitely Saka, he’s the best right winger about after Salah. If you were Liverpool you’d be trading in someone who’s a bit older for someone who’s younger. They should rock the boat with Arsenal and say here’s £150m for someone."

"What they’ve done at Liverpool at the moment is got rid of all the older midfield players and brought in all younger players.”

Saka, however, is tied to the Gunners until 2027, so prising him away will be a tough affair.

Declan Rice lauds Arsenal mentality after win

Declan Rice has hit the ground running since arriving at the Emirates

Declan Rice believes Arsenal's mentality helped them wrestle away all three points against Manchester United on Sunday. The Gunners went behind to a Marcus Rashford strike in the 27th minute but responded immediately with Martin Odegaard. Two late goals from Rice and Gabriel Jesus helped complete the comeback.

Speaking after the game to the club’s website, the Englishman pointed out that his team were rewarded for their tenacity.

"To score and feel the stadium erupt with the sigh of relief that we got the three points from such a massive fixture, it’s incredible and what we play football for. To bounce back and show that fight and spirit and hunger with such a young team, you can see the mentality in the squad that we’ll never give up,” said Rice.

He continued:

“Mindset, mentality, energy. We’re creating the chances but just not finishing them off at the moment. It will come and the manager is on us to keep improving every day. We’re eager and hungry to learn and this squad is capable of doing good things."

He concluded:

“When we play such attacking football and want to win the ball high up the pitch, sometimes you’ll get caught on the counter-attack. We stuck to what we know, kept probing and pushing the door and in the end it paid off. There’s a real change in the feeling with the fans who are constantly with us and I’m sure they’ll be buzzing with that moment.”

Rice scored his first goal for the north London side on Sunday since arriving from West Ham United earlier this summer.