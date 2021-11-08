Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Fiorentina ready to negotiate with Gunners for star striker; Real Madrid reject initial offer for Spanish midfielder, and more - 8th November 2021

Arsenal drilled out a 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday in the Premier League. Emile Smith Rowe scored in the second half to help the Gunners climb up to fifth in the league table.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are willing to negotiate with Arsenal for the transfer of a Serbian striker. Elsewhere, Real Madrid have rejected an opening offer from The Gunners for a Spanish star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 8th November 2021

Fiorentina ready to negotiate with Arsenal for Dusan Vlahovic

The Serbian striker joined the Serie A team in 2018, but came into his own last season. Vlahovic ended the 2020-21 campaign with 21 goals in 40 appearances across competitions. This season, he has taken his game to a higher level.

Vlahovic has already scored 10 times in 13 games this campaign, forcing The Gunners to sit up and take notice. Arsenal are looking to bolster their attack next year, with their current strike force leaving a lot to be desired.

The north London side have managed just 13 goals from 11 games in the league. With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah tipped to leave the club next year, Mikel Arteta wants Vlahovic to lead the line at the Emirates.

It was recently rumoured that Arsenal have agreed an €80 million move for the Serbian. However, Fiorentina have given no indication that any such deal is in place. Instead, the report claims that the Serie A side are ready to consider a deal with The Gunners. The €80 million price tag gets a mention, but it is also claimed that Vlahovic prefers a move to Juventus.

Real Madrid reject Gunners' initial offer for Marco Asensio

The Spaniard has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and could be offloaded next year. The Gunners are plotting to bring him to the Emirates in January. Asensio has appeared 206 times for Los Blancos across competitions, scoring 40 goals.

Mikel Arteta is a fan of the 25-year-old, and believes Asensio could help The Gunners in their quest for a top-four finish. Arsenal have offered €30 million for the Spaniard. However, Real Madrid are holding out for at least €40 million.

Mikel Arteta wants former Arsenal man at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta is eager to add former Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to his roster this winter, according to Just Arsenal via Fichajes. The Englishman left The Gunners in 2017 to join Liverpool. Oxlade-Chamberlain has appeared 115 times for The Reds, scoring 14 goals.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz 📊 | Oxlade-Chamberlain vs Atlético Madrid:



73 touches

87.9% passing accuracy

2 interceptions

3/3 tackles won (100%)

7/9 long balls completed

5/5 dribbles completed (100%)

8/8 ground duels won



A complete, efficient midfield performance from The Ox. Deserves a praise. 📊 | Oxlade-Chamberlain vs Atlético Madrid:73 touches87.9% passing accuracy2 interceptions3/3 tackles won (100%)7/9 long balls completed5/5 dribbles completed (100%)8/8 ground duels wonA complete, efficient midfield performance from The Ox. Deserves a praise. https://t.co/a06IBvApDc

Arsenal want to add more experience to their roster, and believe their former player fits the bill. The Englishman is not a guaranteed starter at Anfield, and he could be sold. However, The Gunners might have to wait until next summer to land Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Edited by Bhargav