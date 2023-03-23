Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Folarin Balogun opens up on future; club advised to sign Declan Rice, and more - March 23, 2023

Arsenal have gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta this season. The Spanish manager has taken his team to the top of the Premier League after 28 games and are the favourites to lift the title.

Meanwhile, Folarin Balogun has opened up on his future. Elsewhere, the Gunners have been advised to sign Declan Rice. On that note, here's a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories as on March 23, 2023:

Folarin Balogun opens up on future

Folarin Balogun's future is up in the air.

Folarin Balogun has said that his future will be decided over the summer. The Arsenal striker is on loan with Reims, where he has racked up 18 goals and two assists from 29 games across competitions. His exploits have turned heads at quite a few clubs across Europe, while Arteta has also lavished praise on the 21-year-old recently.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as cited by Sports Mole, Balogun remained hopeful of coming to an agreement with the Gunners regarding an extension.

"It's really positive that he (Arteta) could say these things, and I mean I'm sure we'll speak at the end of the season and we'll have a lot of things to discuss. But it's nice that he's watching and paying attention to what's going on, and yeah it's good," said Balogun.

He added:

"There's discussions that need to take place, and it's not a decision that will only be with me. The club will let me know their point of view and I'm sure we'll come to an agreement."

Balogun has appeared ten times for the north London side, registering two goals and an assist.

Arsenal advised to sign Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been heavily linked to the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell wants the club to sign Declan Rice over Jude Bellingham.

The Gunners are expected to invest in midfield at the end of the season and have set their sights on the West Ham United man. Bellingham is also expected to move this summer, but the north London side are not the frontrunners for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Speaking toto The Highbury Squad YouTube channel, as cited by TBR Football, Campbell said that Rice would be better suited to Arsenal than Bellingham.

“We like him (Rice); we like him a lot. I’m not saying that Bellingham is not a top class player, but to get a player who can sit at the base of the midfield, dictate play and do all of the ugly stuff, we’ve seen it for years; they’re so hard to find; before Partey, we were all over the place,” said Campbell.

Rice has appeared 229 times for the Hammers, registering 12 goals and 13 assists.

Two players close to renewal, says Chris Wheatley

Bukayo Saka has lit up the Emirates this season.

Journalist Chris Wheatley has said that Arsenal are close to tying down both Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to new deals.

The two players have been in rock-solid form for the Gunners this season, generating attention from potential suitors. The North London side are working to end speculation regarding their future at the earliest.

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, as relayed by TBR Football, Wheatley said that Saka is set to become the club's highest earner.

“I think you put it in good words there, it seems sealed, and it is all but sealed. Bukayo Saka is set to put pen to paper on that new long-term deal very shortly. It’s all agreed on Saka’s sidel it’s all agreed on Arsenal’s side. It’s just a matter of time before it is confirmed. Bukayo Saka is going to become Arsenal’s highest paid player,” said Wheatley.

Wheatley also that Saliba is also close to extending his stay.

“Saliba, we’re expecting him to sign a new long-term deal very soon. Again, it’s a matter of time before that is completed. Saliba wants to stay at the club, so there’s no real surprise that he’s going to put pen to paper. He’s someone Mikel Arteta really values," said Wheatley.

He added:

"He’s come into the team and cemented that spot alongside Gabriel, great news again for Arsenal as William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are set to put pen to paper on new long-term deals. Saka is all agreed and Saliba very close.”

Arteta is repeating the benefits from his patient squad build-up at the Emirates and is now eager to hold on to his key assets.

