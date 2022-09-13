Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Gunners to sign Aston Villa midfielder; transfer expert explains why Gunners let go Bernd Leno, and more - September 13, 2022

Arsenal's UEFA Europa League game on Thursday (September 15) against PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week. Mikel Arteta's wards will next face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed the north London side to secure the signature of an Aston Villa midfielder next year. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained why the Gunners let goalkeeper Bernd Leno leave this summer.

Arsenal @Arsenal Our @EuropaLeague fixture with PSV has been postponed. Our @EuropaLeague fixture with PSV has been postponed.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 13, 2022:

Noel Whelan backs Arsenal to sign Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates.

Noel Whelan has tipped Arsenal to complete a move for Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian was a target for Arteta this summer, but a deadline day bid was rejected by Aston Villa. The player is in the final year of his deal but is yet to agree an extension.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan pointed out that any club would hate letting a player leave for free:

"When a player is running down their contract, any club would rather get some money into the club than lose their player on a free. That is for sure. No matter how much money clubs have, it is a bitter pill to swallow losing a player for free that you have paid money for. You get nothing back into the pot," said Whelan.

Whelan added that Villa's acquisition of Leander Dendoncker could pave the path for Douglas Luiz's move to the Emirates.

“If the two clubs are still talking and are still interested, it makes more sense for everybody to do a deal in January. Villa brought in Dendoncker. There is another midfield player there now. That might make it a bit easier. Villa may feel they can let Luiz leave knowing that they have Dendoncker," said Whelan.

He added:

“If you can get money for a player that is running down their contract, you take it. They would prefer to get something in than lose him on a pre-contract to a foreign club."

Luiz, 24, has made six appearances across competitions for Villa this season, scoring twice.

Fabrizio Romano explains why Arsenal let go Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno left the Emirates this summer to move to Craven Cottage.

Fabrizio Romano has explained why Arsenal let go Bernd Leno this summer. The German goalkeeper, who joined Fulham this summer, recently said that backroom politics was the reason why he left the Emirates.

afcstuff @afcstuff Bernd Leno on his departure from Arsenal: “When I realised that it wasn’t about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go. In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me, I had to get out of here.” [SportBILD] #afc Bernd Leno on his departure from Arsenal: “When I realised that it wasn’t about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go. In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me, I had to get out of here.” [SportBILD] #afc https://t.co/nIAdVRhjkn

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Aaron Ramsdale was brought to the Emirates to become the undisputed No. 1, as Leno was not in their plans.

"I’m told that Arsenal can’t understand the meaning behind Leno’s words as they simply wanted and signed Aaron Ramsdale as goalkeeper for present and future. I think Leno is a very good goalkeeper and can be a good signing for Fulham, but Arsenal had a different strategy, and it has to be respected," wrote Romano.

Arteta signed Matt Turner this summer who has taken over the No. 2 role.

Alan Hutton surprised at Gabriel Jesus omission from Brazil squad

Gabriel Jesus arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton is surprised that Gabriel Jesus has been omitted from the Brazil squad for the upcoming friendlies. Jesus has hit the ground running since arriving at the Emirates from Manchester City this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton admitted that the news will please the north London side.

"100 per cent, no manager wants to see their players go away. They know players want to play international football, but there’s always that nervousness about injuries. He’s such an important player for Arsenal at this moment in time," said Hutton.

He added:

“I can’t believe that he’s not been called up. I’m trying to think if there’s a reason behind it or what, but he’s been on fire this season. So I think Arteta will be more than happy that he’s not losing his top star to international duty."

Jesus has three goals from seven games across competitions this season. Apart from Jesus, the two other Gabriels - Martinelli and Magalhaes - were also not called up by Brazil manager Tite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav