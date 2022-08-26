Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Gunners to sign Leicester City midfielder this summer, Nicolas Pepe set to join Nice on loan, and more - August 25, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Fulham to the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's wards are currently atop the league table, while the Cottagers are seventh.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has backed his old club to sign a Leicester City midfielder before the end of the summer. Elsewhere, Nicolas Pepe is all set to join Nice on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 25, 2022:

Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to sign Youri Tielemans this summer

Youri Tielemans could leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Kevin Campbell thinks Youri Tielemans could arrive at the Emirates this summer. Arsenal have been linked with the Leicester City midfielder all summer, but the move is yet to see the light of day.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the time is ripe to get the deal across the line.

"It is gonna get done. The writing has been on the wall for a while. He was dropped to the bench on Saturday. The clubs are playing games with each other. Now we are getting down to the business end of the window; this is the time to go and get him," said Campbell.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal's hopes of signing Youri Tielemans have been boosted as Leicester City are set to lower their asking price to £38m because of his contractual situation.



(Source: Sun Sport) Arsenal's hopes of signing Youri Tielemans have been boosted as Leicester City are set to lower their asking price to £38m because of his contractual situation.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Arsenal's hopes of signing Youri Tielemans have been boosted as Leicester City are set to lower their asking price to £38m because of his contractual situation.(Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/Qk3UuZxKdY

Campbell added that his former club should leave no stone unturned to secure the player's services.

"Arsenal need to strengthen from a position of strength. There is going to be games coming up where you need to be able to utilise the squad you have got," said Campbell.

He added:

"Go and get him. Agree whatever you need to agree. Get him in and get him up to speed. I could only imagine what a Tielemans could do in the positions (Granit) Xhaka is taking up. I think he could create a whole lot of problems for teams further up that pitch.”

Tielemans is in the final year of his contract with the Foxes but is reluctant to sign a new contract. That paves the way for the Gunners to snap him up on a cut-price deal.

Nicolas Pepe set to join Nice on loan

Nicolas Pepe (left) is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Nicolas Pepe is set to join Nice on loan, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

Arsenal have struck a deal with the Ligue 1 side that will see the Ivorian move to France on a season-long loan. However, Nice will not have the option to buy Pepe at the end of the loan tenure.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Medical tests will take place in the next 24h, on Thursday. Nicolas Pépé has reduced his salary in order to make Nice move possible. French club will cover main part of his wages, green light arrived and documents ready with Arsenal.Medical tests will take place in the next 24h, on Thursday. Nicolas Pépé has reduced his salary in order to make Nice move possible. French club will cover main part of his wages, green light arrived and documents ready with Arsenal. 🚨🔴 #AFCMedical tests will take place in the next 24h, on Thursday. https://t.co/5qhREvKbeR

Pepe arrived in London with a lot of hype but has failed to live up to expectations. He's a peripheral figure at the Emirates, so the Nice move should allow him to get his career back on track.

The finer details of the transfer will have to be sorted out, but things are expected to fall into place in the coming days. The Gunners have already identified Pedro Neto as Pepe's replacement.

Pedro Neto not guaranteed first-team place at Emirates, says Noel Whelan

Pedro Neto is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan is unsure if Pedro Neto would arrive at the Emirates. The Gunners are heavily linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger at the moment.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Arteta has assembled a top-quality squad at the Emirates.

"It’s already the strongest squad I’ve seen at Arsenal going back to the days of Henry. I think Arteta has built a top-quality side, and it’s showing through with their start to the new season. Sometimes managers can only see the signings they need by coaching the team week in, week out. The signings aren’t always obvious to us," said Whelan.

However, Whelan also added that Neto's arrival would bolster the north London side's chances of winning the Premier League.

"However, if they do sign another winger – it’s not clear how they’re going to get into the team right now. They’ll have a massive amount of choices and options. Zinchenko can play out there, too. Good teams are always looking out for good players, though. Neto would bolster their squad even more and give them an even bigger chance at the league title."

Neto has appeared four times for Wolves this season but is yet to score.

