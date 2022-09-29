Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Gunners to sign Thomas Partey upgrade in January; club remain interested in Shakhtar Donetsk forward, and more - September 29, 2022

Arsenal are preparing for a top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Saturday (October 1). Mikel Arteta’s wards are leading the standings, while their weekend opponents are third.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the Gunners could sign a new midfielder in January. Elsewhere, the London giants are monitoring a Shakhtar Donetsk forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 29, 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Arsenal to sign Thomas Partey upgrade in January

Thomas Partey has endured an injury ravaged time at the Emirates.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Arsenal could look to bring in an upgrade on Thomas Partey in January. The Ghanaian midfielder has struggled with injuries since joining the north London giants in 2020. His fitness has shown little sign of improvement this campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the Gunners must sign a new midfielder in January.

“Arsenal might look in January and think ‘You know what; we’re third in the league; we’re second in the league; we’ve got a really good chance this season of finishing in the top four’, and they will have to go out and get one. Their fans were very upset when the window closed, and they didn’t get one,” said Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor added that Arsenal are a midfielder short due to Partey’s injury woes.

“Thomas Partey is always going to be injured; he’s very injury prone. (Granit) Xhaka’s been outstanding; (Albert Sambi) Lokonga is still up and coming, but they need one more. It was strange that they didn’t fill that position, especially when they know Thomas Partey is not going to play a lot of games this season because he’s always injured. They need to definitely get one in during the January window,” said Agbonlahor.

The 29-year-old has played four games this season for the Gunners. Partey pulled out of Ghana's 3-0 friendly defeat to Brazil last Friday and faces a late fitness test to feature against Spurs.

Gunners remain interested in Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates,

Arsenal remain interested in Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Gunners were interested in the Ukrainian this summer but couldn’t get a deal across the line.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that there’s already a beeline for the 21-year-old.

“They’re more than aware that there’s about seven or eight other teams in the Premier League keeping an eye on him. I know Arsenal still have an eye on him too, and, I think, that this is a big talent that probably will land in the Premier League in 2023,” said Jones.

Mudryk has two goals from as many games in the UEFA Champions League this season

Luke Chadwick hails Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season at the Emirates.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken highly of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has hit the ground running since arriving at the Emirates this summer. He has four goals from eight games this season.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick also praised Arsenal for their recent performances.

“It’s another hugely exciting game to look forward to. Arsenal probably look easier on the eye at the moment, the way they’re cutting through teams with some stylish football. They look fantastic, they’re playing some really attractive football,” said Chadwick.

Chadwick also tipped Jesus to cause Tottenham Hotspur a lot of problems.

“Gabriel Jesus has been crucial; he’s changed the way they play, not just with his goal threat up front, but also the work rate and the way he can hold the ball up. I’m sure he’ll cause Spurs a lot of problems.”

The former Red Devils man said that Spurs could pose a tough challenged but backed the Gunners to come out on top.

“Spurs under Conte are great at grinding out results – it was a bit of a disjointed first half against Leicester but then some really fantastic play in the second half. So this is a tough one to call, but with the home advantage I’d make Arsenal the favourites to win the game,” said Chadwick.

He continued:

“Of course, you can never rule out a Conte team in a big game. The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min can change a game in an instant.”

The Gunners have lost just one game this season - against Manchester United - in the Premier League.

